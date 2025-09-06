Influencer Baddie Winkle dies weeks after her 97th birthday

She had over 3 million followers on Instagram

Beloved influencer Baddie Winkle has died, just weeks after her 97th birthday.

The star, whose real name was Helen Vanwinkle, rose to fame online with her colourful and joyful content.

Her death was announced in a statement on her Instagram account.

“Yesterday, an era ended and a star ascended,” it read.

“My great grandmother Helen Ruth Elam Vanwinkle danced her way to heaven.

“She was joy, rebellion, and tenderness wrapped in one. The crown is eternal, & her love on many realms will live forever.

“This isn’t a goodbye, this is a See ya later my superstar.”

Vanwinkle’s online fame originated in 2014, when her great-granddaughter shared a photo of her in a colourful tie-dye top and cutoff shorts.

The post quickly blew up, and from there Vanwinkle went on to become one of the internet’s most joyful creators, and rubbed shoulders with A-listers.

She attended the VMAs alongside Miley Cyrus, and was followed on Instagram by celebs such as Rihanna and Gwen Stefani.

Vanwinkle celebrated her 97th birthday in July, and shared a post in her pyjamas alongside cake and Labubus.