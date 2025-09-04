Influencer Rolling Ray dies just days before her 29th birthday

He suffered various medical challenges

Social media star and reality TV personality Juan ‘Raymond’ Harper, better known as Rolling Ray, has passed away at the age of 28, just days before his 29th birthday.

Ray gained traction online with his comedy skits, which led him to appear in TV shows such as MTV’s Catfish Trolls and the LGBT dating show Bobby I Love You, Purrr.

Ray’s mother took to Facebook on Wednesday to announce his death.

She captioned the post: “It is with a heavy, heavy heart that I let you know that my son Ray Ray (@Iamrollingray) has gone home to be with the Lord.

“I thank everyone who has called or texted. This is going to be a long road,” per Metro.

Rolling Ray is widely known for his catchphrase ‘the most famous boy inna wheelchair’. His sense of humour brought a smile to many faces and brought light to everything in his life, even his physical disabilities.

Ray was previously diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) type 3, which the NHS states ‘is a rare genetic condition that can cause muscle weakness. It gets worse over time, but there are medicines and other treatments to help manage the symptoms.’

Despite Ray’s continuous health struggles, he remained a positive and lively online figure.

One of his most frightening moments happened in 2021, when his wig caught fire, and the aftermath left him with severe burns that required hospitalisation.

In the years that followed, he suffered various medical challenges, including Covid-19, pneumonia, and a blood infection.

After each setback, he returned to social media with his trademark positive spirit intact.

He is also known as the creator of the widely popular Gen Z slang term ‘purr’.