10th May 2025

India accuses Pakistan of using retaliatory high-speed missiles as conflict escalates

Harry Warner

The countries have accused each other of attacking airbases

India has accused Pakistan of firing high-speed missiles at Indian airbases only hours after Pakistan accused India of doing the same.

The continued escalation of the conflict has seen more strikes from each country fired, after fighting broke out three days when India launches strikes in Kashmir.

Fearful nations around the world look, anxious in the knowledge both nations possess nuclear armaments.

India’s Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a defence ministry spokesperson, said strikes started just after 1am and caused minor damage to military installations in Udhampur, Pathankot, Bhuj, and Adampur.

She claimed Pakistan also attempted to hit civilian infrastructure in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Meanwhile, foreign secretary of India, Vikram Misri, described Pakistan’s actions as “escalatory”, saying India’s response is measured.

He also played down claims from Islamabad that Indian key defences had been destroyed, calling it “lies” and “propaganda”.

Military in Pakistan say it used medium-range Fateh missiles to target a missile storage facility in Pathankot as well as an airbase in Udhampur.

Despite continuing escalation, both sides have suggested they would be willing to deescalate the conflict, if the other side are reciprocal.

This morning also saw what is thought to be the first attack on civilian areas, with car windows smashed and houses damaged in Jammu city, as reported by the BBC.

Locals described loud sounds as well as smoke filling the area.

A handful of people were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

India,Pakistan

