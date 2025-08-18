Search icon

18th Aug 2025

Ian McKellen reveals Gandalf and Frodo to return in new Lord of the Rings film

Ava Keady

The newest installment of the famous fantasy franchise will begin production in May.

Ian McKellen has revealed that Gandalf and Frodo will return in the new Lord of the Rings film.

With the newest installment of the famous fantasy franchise to begin production in May, Ian McKellen who played Gandalf the Grey in the original trilogy, dropped a huge revelation about the new film.

At a For the Love of Fantasy event in London on Sunday, he commented: “I hear there’s going to be another movie based in Middle-earth, and it’s going to start filming in May. It’s going to be directed by Gollum, and it’s all about Gollum.”

It was announced last year that the original director of Lord of the Rings, Peter Jackson, would be producing the new live installment, as well as actor Andy Serkis directing and starring in the new film that is now expected to be released in December 2027.

McKellen gave the audience further insight into the new release.

“I’ll tell you two secrets about the casting: There’s a character in the movie called Frodo, and there’s a character in the movie called Gandalf,” he added.

As the crowd gasped at the details, McKellen smiled and joked: “Apart from that, my lips are sealed!”

While it wasn’t specifically said whether McKellen and original Frodo Baggins star Elijah Wood would reprise their roles, Wood, who was also present at the fan event, smiled as McKellen spoke alongside fellow alums Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, and John Rhys-Davies.

Earlier this summer, Serkis told Collider: “We’re very early on in the process. We’ve been talking about the film over the course of the last year. We’re about to start a period of prep in the next few months or so.

“We will be shooting in the early to mid-part of next year, I guess, and then it’ll be as long as it takes to shoot, which — it’s a sizable movie — all ready for a December 2027 release,” he continued.

Topics:

Lord of the Rings,Movies,new release

Ozzy Osbourne documentary dropped from BBC schedule without explanation

BBC

Ozzy Osbourne documentary dropped from BBC schedule without explanation

By Sammi Minion

Gal Gadot claims Snow White flopped because of ‘pressure to speak out against Israel’

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot claims Snow White flopped because of ‘pressure to speak out against Israel’

By Erin McLaughlin

Powerful warning sent to drink drivers after new statistics emerge

Powerful warning sent to drink drivers after new statistics emerge

By Sammi Minion

Truth behind man claiming to be Kenyan son of Elon Musk

AI

Truth behind man claiming to be Kenyan son of Elon Musk

By Dan Seddon

Man who accused his mum of sexual abuse reveals what will happen if he’s his brother’s biological dad

Crime

Man who accused his mum of sexual abuse reveals what will happen if he’s his brother’s biological dad

By Dan Seddon

‘Skibidi’ and ‘tradwife’ amongst new words to be added to Cambridge Dictionary

Dictionary

‘Skibidi’ and ‘tradwife’ amongst new words to be added to Cambridge Dictionary

By Sammi Minion

The FootballJOE Quiz #38: Connections

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #38: Connections

By Sammi Minion

‘Ozempic vulva’ explained as women open up about side effects

ozempic

‘Ozempic vulva’ explained as women open up about side effects

By Erin McLaughlin

Neymar leaves pitch in flood of tears after Brazilian league match

Football

Neymar leaves pitch in flood of tears after Brazilian league match

By Sammi Minion

Bad Omens announce UK and European tour dates for 2025 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Bad Omens announce UK and European tour dates for 2025 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Here’s everything we know about Chikungunya virus as cases rise in UK

chikungunya

Here’s everything we know about Chikungunya virus as cases rise in UK

By Harry Warner

Pierce Brosnan backtracks on female Bond comments and says ‘it has to be a man’

James Bond

Pierce Brosnan backtracks on female Bond comments and says ‘it has to be a man’

By Sammi Minion

