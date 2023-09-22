‘I throw dog poo in my neighbours’ bins – I don’t see the problem with it’

Am I The A**hole?

A woman has had a fight with her boyfriend after admitting she puts their dog poo in the neighbours’ bins.

The woman, who moved in with her boyfriend and his dog about a month ago, took to Reddit to explain the situation.

She explained that she doesn’t have a whole lot of experience with dogs so initially they used to walk his dog together.

Now, however, they do it separately, and the woman explained that when the dog does a poo, she picks it up in a bag and drops it in the nearest bin she sees.

Taking to Reddit, the woman wrote: “It happened when I went to throw away the poop. As soon as I got to the can my [boyfriend] stopped me and told me I can’t throw it in someone else’s can and we have to carry it the entire walk until we’re back home. He then took it and said he’d carry it. I said that a trash can was meant for trash but boyfriend was adamant because it wasn’t ‘our’ trash can.

“As such we had to walk the rest carrying poop and it was a bit tense. I told my boyfriend that I wasn’t going to hold on to dog poop when there was a perfectly good garbage can and he said I was being rude by doing that and he was going to walk Maddie himself going forward. He said he doesn’t want to risk anyone getting mad at us for using their garbage.

“He knows I was enjoying the walks with her and having some personal bonding time so I feel he is kind of ‘punishing’ me for having a difference of opinion. Yes, it is his dog so ultimately what he says goes, but it still hurts. It isn’t like people would get mad at him as we do the walks separately usually.”

The woman concluded that she would rather not carry a bag of dog poop with her, as it seems unnecessary.

As you can probably imagine, literally everyone in the comment section was on the boyfriend’s side saying that she can’t put faeces in a neighbours bin, and that all it takes is one ripped bag to create a horrendously smelly problem for an unsuspecting neighbour.

