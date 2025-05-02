Search icon

02nd May 2025

I Kissed A Girl singer Jill Sobule dies as tributes pour in for legendary pop star

Sean Crosbie

She was due to perform on Friday night.

The folk-pop musician Jill Sobule has died tragically at the age of 66 in a house fire.

Sobule is best known for her 1995 song I Kissed A Girl and Supermodel from the Clueless soundtrack.

The tragedy occurred on Thursday morning, with Sobule set to perform in her hometown of Denver on Friday night.

John Porter, Sobule’s manager, paid tribute to her, saying she was a “force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is woven into our culture.”

He added: “I was having so much fun working with her. I lost a client & a friend today. I hope her music, memory, & legacy continue to live on and inspire others.”

Local news outlets have reported that firefighters were called to the property in Woodbury, Minnesota, at around 5:30 am local time on Thursday.

However, by the time first responders got to the house, it had been completley engulfed and the cause was not immediately known.

A free gathering is set to take place in Denver, after she was set to perform songs from her autobiographical stage musical before her death.

Tributes have poured in for the singer online.

The band The Fixx wrote on X: “We are absolutely devastated and shocked to hear the news of Jill Sobule’s untimely passing. Jill just finished a tour with us several days ago and was so full of life and talent. Our hearts are broken. We will always miss her.”

Singer-songwriter Lloyd Cole said: “Oh, boy. Our dear friend Jill Sobule has died. I’m really to numb to post much of anything. We loved her. She loved us. She was wonderful, brilliant, hilarious. We miss her so much.”

The rock group Eels’ frontman, Mark Oliver Everett, also paid tribute, saying: “Extremely sad to hear of the passing of my old friend Jill Sobule. A true original.

“She and I wrote ‘Manchild’, the closing song on the first EELS album in the South of France one night when EELS wasn’t even a thing yet. So long, old friend. You were so much fun to be around.”


Clueless

