19th Jul 2025

Husband drains joint bank account and divorces cancer stricken wife with text

JOE

He’s been branded as ‘disgusting’ 

A woman who has been fighting cancer has revealed a series of despicable acts committed by her husband since her diagnosis. 

Marie — who’s recently undergone demanding surgery to treat a brain tumour — leaked a number of shocking messages between her and her husband.

They reveal how, rather than supporting her through the battle against the life-changing illness, he instead left her and took all of their money with him. 

Marie posted this heartbreaking message to social media: “My husband of six years up and vanished, drained our mutual account and sent me this when I asked what the hell was going on.” 

A screenshot posted to Reddit.

Incredibly, Marie rather than her husband, continued to do most of the chores after she became unwell. 

She added: “My condition is foul, I’ve had multiple surgeries, treatments, etc… But I’ve always been faithful, I still cooked him dinners up until this happened. He’s pretty convinced I’m dead to rights, I personally think I have a chance.”

In one of his texts, her husband says: “Listen, it’s been hard, I can’t handle watching you die.” 

He then goes on to say: “I feel alone, I feel trapped, I’m not sure where or what I’m going to do… I’ve invested a lot during your treatment so I’m recouping what I put in plus extra for my future. I can still have one.”

He even has the audacity to say that Marie should “be happy for me, that I can live for us both.” 

The so far unnamed husband is yet to respond to his wife’s allegations.

The man’s shocking actions come just days after a study published in The Times showed that men are statistically more likely to leave their partners after a traumatic diagnosis than women. 

It surveyed more than 20,000 straight couples aged-over-50, and concluded that divorce is more likely when the wife is ill. 

6% of the couples in the study got divorced, and each divorce was instigated by the husband.

