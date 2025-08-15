Search icon

15th Aug 2025

Hundreds of XL Bullies destroyed but ban has ‘failed’ to stop dog attacks

Sammi Minion

More than 700 ‘dangerous dogs’ have been killed by authorities

The RSPCA have called into question the effectiveness of the national XL Bully ban, saying that attacks and fatalities have continued to persist in the UK despite hundreds of the dogs being seized and euthanised by police.

In January 2024, the government made it illegal to own an XL Bully without a valid exemption certificate.

Dogs that are exempt from the ban must be registered with police, and must be microchipped and neutered.

Owners must also keep them on a lead and muzzled in public.

Those who break the rules can face up to six months in prison.

Under the law, Police have the power to seize unregistered dogs.

In some cases, dogs deemed to be a risk to public safety can be destroyed by authorities.

At least 700 XL Bullies were killed last year.

The legislation was introduced in response to a rise in deaths and injuries caused by large dangerous dogs.

From 2023/24 there were 11,000 hospital admissions and seven deaths caused by dog bites in England, according to NHS England.

XL Bullies are said to be “disproportionately involved” in the deaths.

However, now more than 12-months later, the RSPCA are warning that the ban is not having the desired effect.

The RSPCA say that in 2024 there were ten deaths caused by XL Bullies which proves the ban is not working.

They say an outright ban on the dangerous dogs misses the root cause of the violent incidents, and instead the government should shift toward softer laws that prioritise responsible ownership and dog behaviour.

Dr Samantha Gaines, RSPCA Head of Companion Animals, said: “Many of these dogs [that were killed] were much-loved family pets, made illegal due to legislation focused on looks rather than behaviour.”

“The Dangerous Dogs Act hasn’t worked for 34 years. We need a fresh strategy focused on behaviour to better protect people and dogs.”

Topics:

News,UK,X L Bully

