History was made in November 2000.

Humans haven’t all been united on Earth since this day 25 years ago.

Huh?

Well, since the year 2000, there has not been one single moment where all of mankind has been on the planet together.

November 2, 2000 was the day of the historic Russian Soyuz rocket launch.

The launch carried US astronaut William Shepherd and Russian cosmonauts Sergei Krikalev and Yuri Gidzenko up into the cosmos to dock onto the International Space Station (ISS).

The mission took off on Halloween of that same year before arriving at the ISS 3 days later with the aim of establishing human presence on the ISS via the first long-duration crew.

Since the launch, there hasn’t been a single time when humans have all been on the earth at once.

This is due to the ISS being continuously occupied since the launch 25 years ago.

Mostly, they’ve been on board the ISS, apart from once where the three crew members had to board the Soyuz and move from one docking port to another for Expedition 15.

Overall, the crew was on board the station for four and a half months before returning in March 2001.

Well, the more you know!