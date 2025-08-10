Search icon

News

10th Aug 2025

Humans haven’t all been united on Earth since this day 25 years ago

Ava Keady

History was made in November 2000.

Humans haven’t all been united on Earth since this day 25 years ago.

Huh?

Well, since the year 2000, there has not been one single moment where all of mankind has been on the planet together.

November 2, 2000 was the day of the historic Russian Soyuz rocket launch.

The launch carried US astronaut William Shepherd and Russian cosmonauts Sergei Krikalev and Yuri Gidzenko up into the cosmos to dock onto the International Space Station (ISS).

The mission took off on Halloween of that same year before arriving at the ISS 3 days later with the aim of establishing human presence on the ISS via the first long-duration crew.

Since the launch, there hasn’t been a single time when humans have all been on the earth at once.

This is due to the ISS being continuously occupied since the launch 25 years ago.

Mostly, they’ve been on board the ISS, apart from once where the three crew members had to board the Soyuz and move from one docking port to another for Expedition 15.

Overall, the crew was on board the station for four and a half months before returning in March 2001.

Well, the more you know!

Topics:

Earth,ISS

RELATED ARTICLES

Scientists reveal exact date they think life on Earth will end

doomsday

Scientists reveal exact date they think life on Earth will end

By Ava Keady

Astronaut who spent nearly 6 months in space reveals huge ‘lie’ he discovered when he saw Earth

Astronaut

Astronaut who spent nearly 6 months in space reveals huge ‘lie’ he discovered when he saw Earth

By Nina McLaughlin

NASA make emergency decision on giant asteroid on course for Earth collision

asteroid

NASA make emergency decision on giant asteroid on course for Earth collision

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

You need to ejaculate this many times in a month to prevent prostate cancer, experts say

Cancer

You need to ejaculate this many times in a month to prevent prostate cancer, experts say

By Dan Seddon

GTA 6 release date confirmed amid concerns over pricing

Grand Theft Auto

GTA 6 release date confirmed amid concerns over pricing

By Dan Seddon

Four members of UK family die in car crash in Portugal

Death

Four members of UK family die in car crash in Portugal

By Nina McLaughlin

Exact date UK temperatures set to hit 34 degrees as another heatwave looms

met office

Exact date UK temperatures set to hit 34 degrees as another heatwave looms

By Nina McLaughlin

Police report reveals harrowing new details over death of TikToker’s 3-year-old son

drowned

Police report reveals harrowing new details over death of TikToker’s 3-year-old son

By Dan Seddon

Woman eats at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant and immediately sends food back

food review

Woman eats at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant and immediately sends food back

By Ava Keady

You need to ejaculate this many times in a month to prevent prostate cancer, experts say

Cancer

You need to ejaculate this many times in a month to prevent prostate cancer, experts say

By Dan Seddon

Happy couples are less likely to share photos of their partner on social media, study says

couples

Happy couples are less likely to share photos of their partner on social media, study says

By Dan Seddon

Kylie Jenner lost nearly 1 million followers after sharing controversial Instagram picture

Hailey Bieber

Kylie Jenner lost nearly 1 million followers after sharing controversial Instagram picture

By Ava Keady

GTA 6 release date confirmed amid concerns over pricing

Grand Theft Auto

GTA 6 release date confirmed amid concerns over pricing

By Dan Seddon

Jota minute silence cut short after disruption from Palace fans at Charity Shield

Charity Shield

Jota minute silence cut short after disruption from Palace fans at Charity Shield

By Colmán Stanley

Four members of UK family die in car crash in Portugal

Death

Four members of UK family die in car crash in Portugal

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Exact date UK temperatures set to hit 34 degrees as another heatwave looms

met office

Exact date UK temperatures set to hit 34 degrees as another heatwave looms

By Nina McLaughlin

One of the best thrillers of all time is among the movies on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the best thrillers of all time is among the movies on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Police report reveals harrowing new details over death of TikToker’s 3-year-old son

drowned

Police report reveals harrowing new details over death of TikToker’s 3-year-old son

By Dan Seddon

Woman eats at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant and immediately sends food back

food review

Woman eats at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant and immediately sends food back

By Ava Keady

Second boxer from same event dies from brain injuries

Boxing

Second boxer from same event dies from brain injuries

By Dan Seddon

Foreign criminals to face deportation immediately after sentencing under new proposals

Crime

Foreign criminals to face deportation immediately after sentencing under new proposals

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories