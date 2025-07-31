Search icon

31st Jul 2025

Hulk Hogan’s official cause of death has been confirmed

Sammi Minion

The 71-year-old passed away last week. 

The wrestling world has been in shock ever since news emerged that legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan died last week. 

Last Thursday, police in Florida responded to a medical alert and attended Hogan’s home where they found the WWE star “experiencing a serious medical-related issue.”

He was rushed to hospital where he later passed away. 

Now, exactly a week after his passing, the exact cause of Hogan’s death has now been officially revealed by the Pinellas County Forensic Science Centre.

The eight-time Wrestlemania winner died from acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack. 

According to documents obtained by US outlay PageSix, Hogan had a history of atrial fibrillation (AFib), which is a heart condition characterised by an irregular and often rapid heart rate.

The documents also showed that Hulk Hogan had leukemia CLL, a form of cancer that affects white blood cells called lymphocytes.

Hogan — who was born Terry Bollea— gained worldwide recognition after signing with WWE (then WWF) in 1983 and is remembered as a key figure in helping the company achieve its status as the world’s foremost producer of ‘sports entertainment.’ 

His death was confirmed last week by the WWE company, who paid tribute to the legend, saying: “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. 

“One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.

“WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.” 

Hogan has appeared on and off with the WWE in the more than four decades since, with his last appearance taking place as recently as the 6th of January this year. 

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 before being removed in 2015 after a scandal emerged involving racist comments.

He was eventually inducted a second time in the WWE in 2020.

