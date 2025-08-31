Search icon

31st Aug 2025

Huge update after man filmed ‘stealing tennis star’s cap from young fan’

Ava Keady

People have labelled the interacting as ‘disgusting’.

A huge update has been issued after a man was filmed ‘stealing a tennis star’s cap from young fan’.

US Open competitor Kamil Majchrzak has been receiving huge praise after he headed to the stands of Court 11 to sign fan photos and tennis balls.

Live TV footage has since gone viral after Majchrzak took off his Asics-branded hat and handed it to a young fan; however, he didn’t see that an older fan had made a grab for the cap too.

Despite the young boy’s protests, the man seemingly snatched the signed hat away from him, refusing to hand it over.

The video has been labelled as ‘disgusting’ by viewers, with one commenting: “Why would a grown man want another man’s sweaty hat?

“Leave it for the kids.”

After the internet no doubt identified the snatcher as Piotr Szczerek, owner of paving company DrogBruk, one user posted: “Millionaire CEO grabbed a tennis star’s hat that was being given to a child lmao.”

Now, in a happy twist to the tale, the 29-year-old tennis player shared an update on his Instagram page to try and find the boy, and finally he did.

“Today after warm up I had a nice meeting. Do you recognise?”

Turns out the Polish sportsman met with the sports fan, saying he was ‘impressed by the power of the Internet.’

“We got it! All good now,” fhe posted ollowed by a salute and thumbs up emoji.

The internet has melted at the interaction, labelling the sportstar as a ‘class act’.

“A happy ending… this is what it’s all about.

“Protect this man at all costs,” wrote one user.

Another commented: “That’s so sweet, athletes spreading love to young fans.”

There’s nothing like a good news story!

Topics:

Tennis,US Open,Viral

