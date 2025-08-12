Search icon

12th Aug 2025

How hot is too hot to work under UK law?

JOE

Weather warnings have been issued across parts of the UK for the coming weeks

Brits are preparing for a serious heatwave this week, with temperatures set to reach over 30C in some parts of the country..

However while some readers may rejoice in this fact, it could pose some problems for anyone working in an office over the next few weeks.

If we take London for example, many of its features aren’t equipped for warm weather, including several Underground lines.

Additionally, some of London’s historic buildings and offices weren’t built to stay cool and don’t have the best circulation when temperatures rise.

So, it’s safe to say you can count your blessings if you work in one of the city’s more modern buildings.

Nonetheless, not all hope is lost if you don’t, as bosses need to be mindful of office temperatures according to the Workplace Regulations set out in 1992.

Those regulations state that employers must legally provide a workplace with a “reasonable” temperature and good ventilation.

However, there is no minimum temperature or temperature limit for workplaces, meaning employers rather rely on recommendations than actual law.

According to the Approved Code of Practice, the lowest recommended temperature is 16ºC, or 13ºC when it’s physical work, but there’s no such guidance for other lines of work.

For that reason, it’s more up to what your boss considers a “reasonable” workplace temperature.

Heatwave,London,Summer

