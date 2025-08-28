Search icon

News

28th Aug 2025

Horror moment YouTuber, 22, is swept away by waterfall while filming video

Harry Warner

Officials are still searching for him

Authorities are searching for a 22-year-old YouTuber after he was seen being swept away on camera by a waterfall while filming his own video.

A viral video clip shows Indian YouTuber Sagar Kundu being swept away by a sudden surge of water at popular tourist site Duduma Waterfall in Odisha, India, last Saturday.

As per The New Indian Express, police announced a disaster management team and fire brigade were still searching for the content creator, five days after the incident.

The outlet reported that, as per the police, Kundu was visiting the natural beauty spot to shoot multiple short form videos.

Despite warnings from his friends about the dangerous stunt, he still went ahead with it.

Madhusudan Bhoi, Machkund Police Station inspector in-charge, said: “Suddenly, there was a surge due to water being released from the Machkund Dam. Kundu was swept away by the strong currents, and those at the spot tried to rescue him but failed.

“We have so far recovered a bag containing batteries and other equipment which he had thrown into the water moments before being swept away.

“The rescue operation in the hilly area has been challenging because of the rugged and rocky terrain and incessant rainfall.”

Fire service officers have requested local authorities to close the tourist destination while the search goes on.

The fire service said that once the water level recedes, it will “help us carry out the search operation.”

Global news,News,sensitive,YouTube,youtuber

