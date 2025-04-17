Homeless man wins $1m jackpot from lottery ticket

He bought the ticket from a California liquor store.

A homeless man has won a $1 million jackpot from a lottery ticket.

The winner, who has not yet gone public, purchased the Triple Red scratcher at a California liquor store.

He had been a customer of the store for years before winning the jackpot, the odds of which were one in 2,047,423.

Store manager, Wilson Samaan told KSBY: “He came to the store, he scratched it and is like: ‘Oh my god, is that real?’

“He’s like: ‘Man, I’m not homeless anymore!’ I’m like: ‘Man, you hit the jackpot.’”

The man thought he had won $100,000 before Samaan confirmed the massive life-changing amount.

The jackpot winner didn’t own a car so Samaan later drove him to Fresno to turn in the ticket in person

“I told him: ‘That’s a million-dollar ticket … I will drive you,’” said the store owner.

The winner told KSBY he planned to use the money for a down payment on a home in the area and to buy a car.

A business owner in the area posted a video of the man on Instagram confirming his win, saying: “I won a million dollars here in Slo at Sandy’s liquor store and yes, I just can’t wait to get off the streets.”