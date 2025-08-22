Search icon

22nd Aug 2025

Homeless man rocks his dog to sleep every night saying his dog struggles to adjust to homelessness

Sammi Minion

“Every night, I make sure he’s asleep before I close my eyes.”

A video of a homeless man slowly rocking his dog to sleep has gone viral on social media.

The man says his dog has always struggled to adapt to life on the streets because of the noise.

He said: “When I first got him, we had an apartment.

“Living on the street has been a hard adjustment for him.

“The honking, the sirens, the people, it keeps him up.

“So every night, I make sure he’s asleep before I close my eyes.”

Commenters on the clip have questioned how it’s possible for the other people depicted in the clip to simply pass by without noticing the man’s quiet and calm care for his pet.

One took to Twitter/X to ask: “How can those people just walk past that beautiful scene and not be touched by his love for that dog and the man’s awful predicament????? That would break me.”

Another said: “Please…let’s help this man and his dog.”

Instagram page ‘The Archbishop of Banterbury’, who also shared the story online, have said they plan to set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money to support the man and his dog but have so far been unable to identify him.

