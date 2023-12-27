Search icon

News

27th Dec 2023

Viewers only just realising who plays the police officer at beginning of Home Alone

Nina McLaughlin

They’re only 3 years late…

‘Tis the season to cosy up with a festive film, but viewers who have chosen to give Home Alone another watch this holiday season have been left baffled.

This is because they are only just realising who the police officer at the beginning is, and that they have been missing a key plot point this whole time.

Everyone knows that the movie follows the story of Kevin McAllister who ends up being left home alone over Christmas after his family fly out to Paris for the holidays.

The tale then turns into one of heroism as 8-year-old Kevin is forced to defend his family home from the Wet Bandits, who are planning to rob the house.

However, at the start of the film, viewers see police visiting the home warning of burglaries in the area.

This happens amongst the chaos of the family preparing for their Paris trip, so it’s understandable if not everyone clocked who it actually was that came to the door.

Taking to Twitter (now called X), one user wrote:  “How old were you when you found out the cop in the beginning of Home Alone is also the robber?

“Because I found out about two minutes ago.”

It’s actually legendary actor Joe Pesci who appears as both the police officer and one of the Wet Bandits, and for those who are just realising this, it’s groundbreaking.

“Wait y’all omg, why am I just now noticing that the cop in the beginning of Home Alone is the burglar and that’s probably how he knew they was out of town,” another person wrote.

A third said: “I was today years old when I realised that the burglar (Joe Pesci) in Home Alone was dressed as a police officer in the beginning of the movie.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman forced to apologise to family after choosing controversial film for family to watch on Christmas Eve

Woman forced to apologise to family after choosing controversial film for family to watch on Christmas Eve

By JOE

People are just realising that all curry house dishes come from the same sauce

Curry

People are just realising that all curry house dishes come from the same sauce

By Jack Peat

People are only just realising that the Guinness two-part pour is just a marketing ploy

bar

People are only just realising that the Guinness two-part pour is just a marketing ploy

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

#AbolishTheMonarchy is trending after Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview

Meghan Markle

#AbolishTheMonarchy is trending after Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview

By Wayne Farry

Woman hit by rollercoaster to face court on theft charges

Australia

Woman hit by rollercoaster to face court on theft charges

By Charlie Herbert

Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ storm warning across most of UK

Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ storm warning across most of UK

By Joseph Loftus

West Midlands elections 2021: Can Liam Byrne give Labour hope in the Red Wall?

andy street

West Midlands elections 2021: Can Liam Byrne give Labour hope in the Red Wall?

By Nadine Batchelor-Hunt

Truth about whether ‘blue balls’ are dangerous as people attempt ‘no nut November’

Truth about whether ‘blue balls’ are dangerous as people attempt ‘no nut November’

By Nina McLaughlin

Teen finds out anonymous internet bully who harassed her for a year was her mum

Cyberbullying

Teen finds out anonymous internet bully who harassed her for a year was her mum

By Nina McLaughlin

Forecasters issue warning over ‘snow bomb’ set to hit UK in new year

Forecasters issue warning over ‘snow bomb’ set to hit UK in new year

By Nina McLaughlin

‘Pints’ of wine to be sold in the UK for the first time ever

‘Pints’ of wine to be sold in the UK for the first time ever

By Nina McLaughlin

“Happiest man alive” Rasmus Hojlund set for new challenge as United eye Joshua Zirkzee

“Happiest man alive” Rasmus Hojlund set for new challenge as United eye Joshua Zirkzee

By Patrick McCarry

Mrs Brown’s Boys viewers left ‘physically sick’ after star snogs real-life son

Mrs Brown’s Boys viewers left ‘physically sick’ after star snogs real-life son

By JOE

Lionesses reaching World Cup final crowned most memorable sporting moment of 2023

England Lionesses

Lionesses reaching World Cup final crowned most memorable sporting moment of 2023

By Jack Peat

Man divides opinion after serving Christmas dinner in foil trays

Man divides opinion after serving Christmas dinner in foil trays

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Barcelona reportedly ready to move for Aaron Ramsey and John Stones

Aaron Ramsey

Barcelona reportedly ready to move for Aaron Ramsey and John Stones

By Tom Victor

Two football fans charged following Manchester City’s win against Villa

Football

Two football fans charged following Manchester City’s win against Villa

By Charlie Herbert

Ice T’s tweets are the one of the best things about the World Cup so far

2018 FIFA World Cup

Ice T’s tweets are the one of the best things about the World Cup so far

By Wil Jones

Piers Morgan asks ‘do I get my job back?’ after Meghan Markle OfCom win

Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan asks ‘do I get my job back?’ after Meghan Markle OfCom win

By Steve Hopkins

Gino D’Acampo’s restaurant chain goes into liquidation with £5m debt

Gino D'Acampo

Gino D’Acampo’s restaurant chain goes into liquidation with £5m debt

By Steve Hopkins

VIDEO: Manchester United fans have come up with a catchy new Anthony Martial chant

Anthony Martial

VIDEO: Manchester United fans have come up with a catchy new Anthony Martial chant

By Patrick McCarry

Load more stories