Viewers only just realising who plays the police officer at beginning of Home Alone

They’re only 3 years late…

‘Tis the season to cosy up with a festive film, but viewers who have chosen to give Home Alone another watch this holiday season have been left baffled.

This is because they are only just realising who the police officer at the beginning is, and that they have been missing a key plot point this whole time.

Everyone knows that the movie follows the story of Kevin McAllister who ends up being left home alone over Christmas after his family fly out to Paris for the holidays.

The tale then turns into one of heroism as 8-year-old Kevin is forced to defend his family home from the Wet Bandits, who are planning to rob the house.

However, at the start of the film, viewers see police visiting the home warning of burglaries in the area.

This happens amongst the chaos of the family preparing for their Paris trip, so it’s understandable if not everyone clocked who it actually was that came to the door.

I just realized something about Home Alone. Joe Pesci plays TWO characters in the film. He plays the police officer that was in the McCallister's home at the beginning of the film and later on his plays the bandit Marv. pic.twitter.com/Zs2AaWUpQI — chuck (@0xagf0x) December 11, 2018

Taking to Twitter (now called X), one user wrote: “How old were you when you found out the cop in the beginning of Home Alone is also the robber?

“Because I found out about two minutes ago.”

It’s actually legendary actor Joe Pesci who appears as both the police officer and one of the Wet Bandits, and for those who are just realising this, it’s groundbreaking.

“Wait y’all omg, why am I just now noticing that the cop in the beginning of Home Alone is the burglar and that’s probably how he knew they was out of town,” another person wrote.

A third said: “I was today years old when I realised that the burglar (Joe Pesci) in Home Alone was dressed as a police officer in the beginning of the movie.”