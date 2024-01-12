Holly Willoughby breaks her social media silence with some exciting news

She’s back!

Holly Willoughby has broken her social media silence after three months offline.

The broadcaster last posted to Instagram in October when she announced her shock departure from ‘This Morning’ after 14 years of presenting the talk show.

In her first post after her social media hiatus, Holly has officially confirmed she’s also going to be making her TV comeback this month.

“And so it begins…” she captioned her post with a picture of a script for ‘Dancing On Ice’.

The TV personality will be joined by Stephen Mulhern to host the celebrity dance competition, which returns this Sunday (January 14th).

A source revealed to the Mail on Sunday that Stephen’s presence was a key factor in her decision to reclaim her hosting duties for ‘Dancing On Ice’.

“It really made a difference to Holly’s mindset to know that Stephen would be with her all of the way. It has really made her smile,’ the source told the publication.

“For years and years, Phil was with her and suddenly he was gone. To be working with Stephen again at such a poignant time in her career is special for Holly.

“Whether she went back to Dancing On Ice was a quandary for Holly, some gentle persuasion from Stephen definitely helped to seal the deal.”

She previously hosted the show with Philip Schofield, her former co-host on ‘This Morning’.

Holly’s break from social media and TV came following an alleged kidnapping plot uncovered by investigators late last year.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, a source says the mum-of-three took time to recuperate during her break and is looking forward to a ‘new beginning’.

“Understandably, she needed time to process what happened and regroup,” the source told the outlet.

“She’s had time off to re-lay her foundations, spend time with her family and focus on her own wellbeing, and this is a new beginning.”

The 2024 series of ‘Dancing On Ice’ gets underway on Sunday at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITX.

