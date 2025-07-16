Search icon

16th Jul 2025

Holidaymakers urged to check luggage as Ryanair confirm increase in bag allowances

Ava Keady

The change has received a huge reaction online.

Holidaymakers have been urged to check luggage after Ryanair confirmed an increase in bag allowances.

The budget airline is known for their strict bag policies, charging for all bags larger than a personal carry-on, but it seems their policies have been updated.

Currently, a passenger’s small carry-on item must fit the dimensions 40 x 20 x 25 cm; however, this is set to increase by 20% due to the EU’s new standard.

These new increases mean that carry-on luggage must now fit 40 x 30 x 20 cm, weigh under 10 kg, and comfortably fit under the seat in front of you.

The airline confirmed the news on social media yesterday.

X users have been quick to respond to the news, with one saying: “Wow! So generous! (What’s the catch?)”

“They’ve been hacked!” joked another.

Some people weren’t as grateful, with one replying: “Stop being silly it’s called European Law, you been forced to do it.”

Additionally, in the EU a rule to end extra charges for small cabin bags has also been proposed; however, this has yet to be implemented.

