Holidaymakers urged to check luggage as Ryanair confirm increase in bag allowances

The change has received a huge reaction online.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Holidaymakers have been urged to check luggage after Ryanair confirmed an increase in bag allowances.

The budget airline is known for their strict bag policies, charging for all bags larger than a personal carry-on, but it seems their policies have been updated.

Currently, a passenger’s small carry-on item must fit the dimensions 40 x 20 x 25 cm; however, this is set to increase by 20% due to the EU’s new standard.

These new increases mean that carry-on luggage must now fit 40 x 30 x 20 cm, weigh under 10 kg, and comfortably fit under the seat in front of you.

The airline confirmed the news on social media yesterday.

yes, it’s true…



our free bag size is increasing by 20% 🙄



(we’ll still be watching 👀) — Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 15, 2025

And to make your life a little bit easier, JOE has found the perfect carry-on bag on Amazon.

Just the right dimensions with smart features to make the most of the space, the SPAHER Cabin Bag is ideal for the new regulations.

X users have been quick to respond to the news, with one saying: “Wow! So generous! (What’s the catch?)”

“They’ve been hacked!” joked another.

Some people weren’t as grateful, with one replying: “Stop being silly it’s called European Law, you been forced to do it.”

Additionally, in the EU a rule to end extra charges for small cabin bags has also been proposed; however, this has yet to be implemented.