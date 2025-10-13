Search icon

13th Oct 2025

‘His numbers don’t add up’ – Jeremy Clarkson rips Nigel Farage for avoiding questions on economy

Tom Head

Jeremy Clarkson blasted the Reform leader for ‘scuttling back to small boats’ whenever he’s pressed on the economic impact of his policies.

For the best part of 30 years, Jeremy Clarkson had made a habit of saying whatever is on his mind, rarely reaching for the word-mincer. On Saturday, he directed his acid tongue towards Nigel Farage – accusing the Reform leader of ‘getting his numbers wrong’ on the economy.

Jeremy Clarkson mocks Nigel Farage on economic policy

Following the boom in support for Reform within the last 18 months or so, Farage has found himself under increased scrutiny. The party remains thin on the detail when it comes to fleshing out some of their headline policies, and economic experts have already raised some red flags regarding potential expenditure.

The Economist estimates that their proposed tax cuts would leave the national fiscus short by roughly £100 billion, creating a financial black hole on the same scale as Liz Truss’ Budget or Brexit – incidentally, two things Nigel Farage has staunchly backed in years gone by.

Jeremy Clarkson initially found fame hosting Top Gear, and the motormouth presenter built up a huge legion of both fans and critics during his time with the BBC. However, he cuts a more sympathetic figure in his Amazon series Clarkson’s Farm, which highlights his struggle to run a profitable rural business.

‘He always scuttles back to his safe space’

He has been a vocal opponent of Labour’s inheritance tax policies on farmers, and in his latest column for The Sun, he labelled Keir Starmer as ‘thick’ and accused him of failing to understand how the economy works. But it wasn’t just the PM copping some flack – and Clarkson saved his most stinging rebuke for Mr. Farage.

Clarkson’s praise for the “common sense” shared by speakers at the Conservative Party Conference last week contrasted with the vitriol he reserved for the right-wing leader. The TV personality berated Farage for ‘scuttling back’ to immigration every time he is pressed by questions on the economy – a point which has also been echoed by left-wing politicians.

“Nigel Farage rarely talks about the economy and when he does, his numbers don’t add up. He says he wants to cut taxes and increase spending by £150bn. Huh? But before anyone can question his logic, he scuttles back to his safe space and starts raging about small boats.” – Jeremy Clarkson

Topics:

Jeremy Clarkson,News,Nigel Farage,Politics,Reform UK,UK

