03rd Nov 2025

‘Heroic’ train worker injured in Huntingdon attack no longer in life-threatening condition

JOE

One 'heroic' train worker 'who saved many lives' is in a 'critical but stable' condition, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander confirmed to Times Radio.

An update has been issued

One ‘heroic’ train worker ‘who saved many lives’ is in a ‘critical but stable’ condition, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander confirmed to Times Radio.

Eleven people were treated in hospital after the attack, with five having been discharged.

One of those injured was a LNER worker, who has been hailed a hero after police reviewed CCTV footage and said ‘it is clear his actions were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved many people’s lives’.

Alexander said: “He went into work that morning to work on that train service, to serve passengers, and he put himself in harm’s way. 

“He went in to do his job, and he left work a hero. And there are people who are alive today because of his actions and his bravery.”

Only one person is being held as a suspect the British Transport Police confirmed last night (Sunday, 2 November).

Two men were initially arrested, however, police confirmed that only a 32-year-old man is being held in custody while a 35-year-old man who had been arrested has since been released.

A statement from the force read: “Detectives investigating a multiple stabbing on a train in Cambridgeshire can this evening confirm a 32-year-old man who was arrested is now being treated as the only suspect.

“A 35-year-old man from London who was also arrested at the scene has been released with no further action. 

“It was reported in good faith to officers responding to the incident that he was involved in the attack, and following enquiries we can confirm that he was not involved.”

