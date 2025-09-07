Here’s why you didn’t receive Emergency Alert as many Brits left baffled

The government tested their Emergency Alert system this weekend

The UK government has used this weekend to test their Emergency Alert System which rang out from phones today (7 September) at 3pm.

The decision to test again the system comes in light of growing geopolitical tensions and an increased risk of natural disasters.

The system was introduced in 2023 and is intended to warn the public of imminent danger nearby.

It has so far been used four times, most recently during Storm Darragh in December 2024.

It is believed the government want to test this system again following a hike in tensions in the Middle East earlier this year which included the United States’ involvement in the conflict.

The alert read: “This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK Government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby.

“In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.

“Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information.”

While many people took to social media to react to the alert, many others expressed their confusion after not receiving the text.

About 100 million phones are estimated to have received the alert with 95% of these having 4G or 5G connectivity.

Any older phones with 2G and 3G won’t have received the text with phones that are turned off or on Flight Mode not receiving the alert either.

It’s also believed that the emergency alert will only have worked on iPhones running iOS 14.5 or later, as well as Android phones and tablets running Android 11 or later.

While much coverage was given in advance of the alert sounding across the nation, many were still taken aback by the sudden jarring sound to come out of their phones.

As clocks passed 3pm, phones began sounding an ear-piecing alarm that was still uncomfortable to those expecting it.

Half of the UK when the Emergency alert went off at 3pm #emergencyalert pic.twitter.com/Uq4rxw2sYL — . (@toops99) September 7, 2025

Many took to X to express their shock / annoyance at the siren.

One person wrote: “Was on a walk with my music on, music suddenly goes off and I get distracted with a crazy siren warning alert.

“What new hell are the establishment cooking up now?”

Another user put: “That emergency alert gave me a heart attack.”

While another commentor said: “That emergency alert went off in the shop and I thought the purge was happening.”

What a country we live in. pic.twitter.com/S0TbrUB6Pu — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 7, 2025

Meanwhile, the alert could even be heard going off live on BBC News as journalists discussed the moment.