Here’s what will happen if you refuse conscription in the UK if WW3 kicks off

The next global conflict could be just around the corner

Whether it’s down to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, or the growing tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East, the world feels closer to the next global conflict than it has done for decades, begging the question: if Britain were forced into another serious conflict, what would it mean for me and you?

In the case of another world war, Britain could reinstitute conscription, calling for every able-bodied person to serve some kind of military service for their country.

While the pressure to volunteer —or at the least fulfil a mandatory obligation to serve —will be immense, throughout history there have always been those who refused the call.

During WW1 (1914-18) a group known as the ‘conscientious objectors’ refused to fight for Britain for moral reasons, and so were targeted by a group of women remembered by history as members of the “White Feather Campaign.”

Whenever they were seen in public, objectors would be handed white feathers by campaigners, as an attempt at mocking or shaming them into service.

During the Second World War (1939-45), the pressure put on ‘conscientious objectors’ was taken even further.

Those who refused conscription had to to attend court tribunals where they would argue their reasons for refusing to serve.

Those who were successful in their argument would then be granted a “category of exemption” and given a non-combat job.

In the decades since those two conflicts ended, the rights of conscientious objectors have been recognised by European courts, as explained by a report on conscription issued by the UK Government in March of this year.

It reads: “Most countries obligate men to serve, offering opportunities for women to volunteer if they wish. Many also offer an alternative civilian option for conscientious objectors.

“Some use a lottery model, meaning that only a small proportion of eligible men are required to serve.

“The European Parliament’s research service briefing on mandatory military service says all EU Member States with an active conscription system have recognised the rights of conscientious objectors through national law.”

As a result, it seems more than likely that any individual seeking to avoid conscription for WW3 as a conscientious objector would be protected by European law.

While thousands could potentially take up the option of a non-combat role instead of one on the frontline, this wouldn’t prevent a newer iteration of the “White Feather Campaign” from rising up and shaming objectors into service.

Households urged to buy one crucial item to prepare for war

Households are being urged to buy one appliance to prepare for the potential outbreak of WW3, or other mass disruptions like another pandemic, internet outages, and extreme weather conditions.

The government runs a website to prepare the public for national disruptions including war, extreme weather and cyber attacks.

As part of its list of advice for households, people are being told to buy one crucial item – battery or wind-up radios.

This is because this type of radio doesn’t need power from the National Grid, which may be disrupted during a crisis.

You can get a wind-up radio from Amazon here for your home emergency kit. And it can be used for activities such as hiking and camping.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.