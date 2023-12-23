Here are all the best films on TV on Christmas Day

Merry Christmas!
Looking to relax amid the festive celebrations? Well, here are the best movies airing on TV this Christmas day.
Puss in Boots – Channel 4 – 8.40am
The Antonio Banderas-voiced cast takes centre stage in this Shrek spin-off.
The Italian Job – Channel 4 – 3.10pm
The Michael Caine classic.
Toy Story 4 – BBC One – 3.10pm
The one with Forky.
Titanic – Film4 – 5.15pm
“I’m the King of the World!”
Home Alone – Channel4 – 5.30pm
Did you see Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O’Hara’s recent emotional reunion?
The Green Mile – ITV4 – 9pm
An excellent Stephen King adaptation starring Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan.
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery – Comedy Central Extra – 9pm
“Groovy, baby!”
Ghost – Sky Showcase – 9.45pm
Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze star in one of the most beloved romantic movies of all time.
Forrest Gump – Channel 4 – 10pm
“Life’s a box of chocolates, Forrest.”
Arrival – Film4 – 11.15pm
Amy Adams headlines this wonderful emotional sci-fi about aliens coming to Earth.
West Side Story – BBC Four – 11.20pm
This 1961 musical won 10 Oscars, including Best Picture.