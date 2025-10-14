Search icon

14th Oct 2025

Heinz brings back pigs in blankets beans just in time for Christmas

JOE

Because even at Christmas, Beanz are too good to leave behind

After fans went wild for Pigs in Blankets Beanz last year, the viral favourite is officially returning to stores this month.

After selling out last year, fans have been waiting in anticipation for the return of their favourite festive trimming, and now Heinz has officially confirmed the return of its iconic Pigs in Blanket Beanz.

Research, commissioned by Heinz, found that almost a fifth of Brits love beans so much they would add them to a Christmas dinner, while 20 per cent would choose to mix their beans with pigs in blankets.

According to data, almost half of Brits would happily tuck into Christmas foods outside of December, so luckily for them, they don’t need to wait to find a Heinz-shaped can under the tree.

These iconic Pigs in Blankets Beanz can be enjoyed on a classic jacky p or crispy slice of toast for those who’d like to tickle their festive tastebuds before the 25th December, or of course as a delicious addition to the Christmas Day spread for those who can’t be without their favourite baked beans, even at Christmas. 

Director of Meals & Infant UK at Heinz, Alessandra de Dreuille, spoke on the popularity of the festive trimming: “Our fans loved Pigs in Blankets Beanz last year, and after such high demand, we couldn’t wait to bring them back. We’re always looking to create new and exciting flavours -some our fans are craving, others they didn’t know they needed. Knowing that Heinz Beanz are too good to leave behind, even at Christmas, made this limited-edition combination of two iconic British favourites the perfect way to add festive cheer this season.

Topics:

Christmas,Heinz,Pigs in blankets,roast dinner

