Heavy metal legend Brent Hinds dies after motorbike crash

The 51-year-old died in a collision in Atlanta.

Heavy metal legend Brent Hinds has died after a motorbike crash.

The 51-year-old, who had left the group Mastodon earlier this year, died in a collision in Atlanta overnight on Wednesday, August 20.

His Harley-Davidson bike collided with a BMW SUV after the driver did not yield while making a turn shortly after 11.35pm.

The Fulton county medical examiner’s office confirmed the man’s death.

Hinds co-founded heavy metal band Mastodon in 2000 alongside bassist Troy Sanders, guitarist Bill Kelliher and drummer Brann Dailor.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Mastodon said they were in a ‘state of unfathomable sadness and grief.’

“We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many.

“Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time,” wrote the group.

Earlier this year, Billboard reported that Hinds and the Mastodon members ‘mutually decided to part ways’; however, earlier this month, Hinds disputed this, saying he was forced out.

He further stated that his ex-bandmates were ‘horrible humans.’

The Atlanta-based group released their debut album, Remission, in 2002. T

Their combined prog-rock, alternative, and grunge sound caught the attention of heavy metal fans, and their follow-up record, Leviathan, brought mainstream metal success.

Hinds also dipped his toes into the world of television when he and his former band members made a brief appearance on Game of Thrones as ‘wildings’.