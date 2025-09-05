Heartwarming thing that your dog does in their sleep that shows they love you

It’s the “greatest honour” a dog can bestow.

A surprising way that dogs show affection for their owners has been uncovered by an animal body language expert on TikTok.

Dogs may not quite be able to speak out loud to their owners, but they do have some very creative ways of communicating with us that by-passes the language barrier.

Whether its tail wagging, licking, or very intense eye contact, the way that dogs show their love doesn’t always make much sense to us humans.

And according to @amazinganimals. us on TikTok, we’ve been missing the most important sign of all.

If you’ve ever noticed your pet pooch making a ‘mlem’ sound while they’re sleeping then you’re one very lucky owner.

The sound that can only be described as a ‘mlem’ is the product of a dog poking its tongue out to lick its lips, nose or mouth.

Dogs ‘mlem’ while sleeping when they feel secure, calm and cherished, and if they consistently do it around you then you may just be their favourite person.

The TikToker describes it as the “greatest honour” a dog can bestow.

The caption to the video reads: “There’s a message behind in that few people know about. It’s one of the greatest signs of love a dog can give, showing they feel totally secure and protected by us.

“We’re often missing this beautiful expression of their gratitude, but now we know to pay attention to it.”