Heartfelt moment missing dog is reunited with its family

‘I can’t thank them enough’

Drone footage has captured a family’s emotional reunion with their missing dog, Molly, in the Yorkshire Dales.

The two-year-old cockapoo went missing during the August Bank Holiday weekend, shortly after owner John Stringer left to go on holiday in Turkey.

Just after John touched down in Turkey, he received a phone call from his mother in Pateley Bridge, who told him Molly had escaped. John immediately booked an early flight back home in an effort to try to find his beloved family pet.

John recalled that he and his family, from Leeds, experienced “seven days of sleepless nights, of complete and utter panic,” before Molly was finally found with the help of some volunteers, per the BBC.

The help of dog trackers, from a group called Busters Animal SOS Team, came to the rescue as they coordinated a search effort with residents from across the Yorkshire Dales, who had shared sightings of Molly and some CCTV footage.

Due to drone footage, they were able to locate Molly, and after the Busters Animal SOS Team warned the family to keep their distance from Molly at first and let her come to them, they were able to arrange a successful rescue.

“The volunteers were absolutely priceless,” said John.

“I feel so lucky, in a way, that things happened [in Pateley Bridge]. The local people, I can’t thank them enough.”