Heartbreaking final words of matador gored to death by bull revealed

The tragedy occurred following the matador tripping over his cape.

The heartbreaking final words of a matador who was gored to death by a bull have been revealed.

Ivan Fandiño died in 2017 after he tripped over his own cape while fighting a bull.

The 36-year-old, from the Basque Country, was a matador for 12 years and had a reputation to fight bulls that were deemed too dangerous.

He was taking part in the Aire-sur-l’Adour bullfighting festival in southwest France when the tragedy occurred.

Fandiño’s feet got tangled in his cloak before the half-tonne bull pierced a number of vital organs, including his lungs.

According to French media, he died of a heart attack on the way to the hospital.

While being rushed to the hospital, Fandiño’s final words were: “Hurry up, I’m dying.”

Fellow matador, Juan del Alamo, who killed the bull, said at the time: “I can’t believe it. None of us understand how it could have happened; it was all so fast. The bull knocked him down with its hindquarters and he fell face down.”

It was reported that Fandiño was the first matador to die in France in a century; the last one before him was Isidoro Mari Fernando, who died in the arena in Béziers in 1921.