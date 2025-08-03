Search icon

News

03rd Aug 2025

Half of Brits believe there should be another EU referendum in the next five years

Erin McLaughlin

Only 29% of Brits would vote to leave the EU now, compared to 52% back in June 2016.

A poll of more than 2,000 people shows that 29% of Brits would vote to leave the EU if the Brexit vote were repeated, compared to 52% in the referendum back in June 2016.

The results show that nearly half of voters would want another EU referendum in the next five years, while less than a third of voters would back Brexit in a new referendum.

It seems that public attitudes towards Europe have shifted over the past decade, according to the research by More in Common for the Sunday Times.

52% would vote to be a part of the EU again, with 8% unsure and 11% saying they would not vote.

Nearly half of the respondents (49%) believe there should be another referendum in the next five years, with more than a third (37%) opposed.

It follows Nigel Farage’s appearances on Sky News, which sparked thousands of complaints.

Additionally, Keir Starmer has pursued a closer relationship with EU-hub Brussels since entering government, including an EU-UK deal, which would ease barriers to facilitate trade since Brexit.

Notably, the Prime Minister has also improved relationships with a number of European leaders, such as French President Emmanuel Macron.

Despite those efforts, there is no appetite in the government for another referendum regarding EU membership after the last vote took years of Commons battles to enable.

The poll also shows a majority (58%) want the UK to remain in the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), compared to 28% who want nothing to do with it.

Nigel Farage has said that leaving the ECHR would be one of the first things on Reform’s agenda if he won the election, while Kemi Badenoch has said the Tories would review it.

Luke Tryl, director of More in Common, said: “With fewer than three in ten saying they would vote to leave the EU in a referendum today and almost six in ten saying the UK should remain in the ECHR, the days of Europe as a political bogeyman may be on the wane and politicians might find themselves pushed on how they’ll build a more constructive relationship with Europe.

“That’s especially true in the face of an erratic Trump presidency, with Brits split as to whether Starmer is being too friendly to the US president or not,” per The Mirror.

Topics:

EU,EU referendum,referendum,reform,starmer,tories

RELATED ARTICLES

Netanyahu labels Starmer’s plan to recognise Palestinian state ‘appeasement towards jihadist terrorists’

Labour

Netanyahu labels Starmer’s plan to recognise Palestinian state ‘appeasement towards jihadist terrorists’

By Harry Warner

UK will recognise Palestinian state by September unless Israel meets certain conditions, Starmer says

Labour

UK will recognise Palestinian state by September unless Israel meets certain conditions, Starmer says

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump says Sadiq Khan has ‘done a terrible job’ and is a ‘nasty person’

Politics

Donald Trump says Sadiq Khan has ‘done a terrible job’ and is a ‘nasty person’

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for a third time after ‘ending three wars’

cambodia

Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for a third time after ‘ending three wars’

By Ava Keady

Man dies after falling at Oasis Wembley Stadium gig, police say

London

Man dies after falling at Oasis Wembley Stadium gig, police say

By Harry Warner

BBC launches investigation into cocaine use by Strictly Come Dancing stars

BBC

BBC launches investigation into cocaine use by Strictly Come Dancing stars

By Ava Keady

Ex-fighter pilot and son, 13, confirmed dead after Majorca plane crash

Aviation

Ex-fighter pilot and son, 13, confirmed dead after Majorca plane crash

By Harry Warner

Noel Gallagher hits back at Oasis fans after boos ring out at Wembley

live25

Noel Gallagher hits back at Oasis fans after boos ring out at Wembley

By Ava Keady

Fourth body found on beach at UK beauty spot in four days

News

Fourth body found on beach at UK beauty spot in four days

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for a third time after ‘ending three wars’

cambodia

Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for a third time after ‘ending three wars’

By Ava Keady

Man dies after falling at Oasis Wembley Stadium gig, police say

London

Man dies after falling at Oasis Wembley Stadium gig, police say

By Harry Warner

BBC launches investigation into cocaine use by Strictly Come Dancing stars

BBC

BBC launches investigation into cocaine use by Strictly Come Dancing stars

By Ava Keady

Ex-fighter pilot and son, 13, confirmed dead after Majorca plane crash

Aviation

Ex-fighter pilot and son, 13, confirmed dead after Majorca plane crash

By Harry Warner

Noel Gallagher hits back at Oasis fans after boos ring out at Wembley

live25

Noel Gallagher hits back at Oasis fans after boos ring out at Wembley

By Ava Keady

Ruben Amorim reveals bizarre messages from Jim Ratcliffe in revealing interview

man utd

Ruben Amorim reveals bizarre messages from Jim Ratcliffe in revealing interview

By SportsJOE

MORE FROM JOE

Fourth body found on beach at UK beauty spot in four days

News

Fourth body found on beach at UK beauty spot in four days

By Harry Warner

Amsterdam is building miniature staircases to help cats escape its canals

Amsterdam

Amsterdam is building miniature staircases to help cats escape its canals

By Ava Keady

Amber ‘danger to life’ warning issued for parts of the UK as Storm Floris nears

News

Amber ‘danger to life’ warning issued for parts of the UK as Storm Floris nears

By Harry Warner

Influencer threatens to go on strike and says she ‘needs more rights’

influencers

Influencer threatens to go on strike and says she ‘needs more rights’

By Ava Keady

Dua Lipa given Kosovo citizenship by president

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa given Kosovo citizenship by president

By Harry Warner

‘Powerful’ speaker perfect for summer holidays on offer for nearly 40% off

Affiliate

‘Powerful’ speaker perfect for summer holidays on offer for nearly 40% off

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories