News

14th Jul 2025

Hacked Elmo X account says to ‘kill all Jews’ and ‘release the Epstein files’

Ava Keady

The account for the Sesame Street character also called on Trump to ‘release’ Epstein files.

Sesame Street character Elmo’s X account was hacked to share several offensive and anti-Semitic posts.

The Sesame Street character, who has over 640,000 followers on the platform, began posting multiple controversial messages on X.

In images obtained by Fox News, the account made several offensive posts, including one saying, ‘Kill all Jews’.

“RELEASE THE FILES @realDonaldTrump CHILD F—ER,” read another, which seems to reference the Jeffrey Epstein documents. 

A further post said: “Elmo says ALL JEWS SHOULD DIE. F—JEWS. DONALD TRUMP IS NETANYAHU’S PUPPET BECAUSE HE IS IN THE EPSTEIN FILES. JEWS CONTROL THE WORLD AND NEED TO BE EXTERMINATED.”

All the posts and replies have since been deleted.

A Sesame Workshop spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that the account was hacked.

“Elmo’s X account was compromised today by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts. We are working to restore full control of the account,” they stated.

Before the deletion of the posts, both Republican and Democratic politicians comedically commented on the hacking.

Utah senator, Mike Lee wrote: “I’m forever scarred … by @elmo. Words I never expected to utter.”

Jared Moskowitz added: “See what happens when you defund PBS @elmo.”

As Republicans have pushed to defund the PBS in recent months, Sesame Street has come under the spotlight.

In May, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in an attempt to pull federal funding from PBS.

Topics:

Elmo,Sesame Street

