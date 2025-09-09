Greta Thunberg’s flotilla set on fire in drone strike, crew says

They claim their boat was hit by a suspected drone

A flotilla bound for Gaza reportedly has been ‘set on fire in a drone strike’, the Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza (GSF) says.

The GSF for Gaza features 20 vessels carrying pro-Palestinian activists, including Greta Thunberg and Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham.

The group aims to break Israel’s naval blockade on the Gaza Strip, and deliver humanitarian supplies.

However, the GSF claims that one of their vessels has been hit by a drone strike overnight, causing a fire onboard.

They said one of its main boats was hit while at a Tunisian port. All six of the crew and passengers were safe.

They shared a video of the moment they say “the Family Boat was struck from above” on X.

Footage from another boat of our Flotilla shows the exact moment the Family Boat was struck from above. pic.twitter.com/qVpUyg56uP — Global Sumud Flotilla (@GlobalSumudFlot) September 9, 2025

However, Tunisia’s interior ministry claims the report has “no basis in truth”, and says the fire broke out by itself on the vessel.

“I was sleeping when I heard this explosion,” journalist and activist Yusuf Omar said.

“A big explosion happened right next to our diesel tank. The neighbouring boats spotted a drone coming in. They said it flew above basically where I was sleeping, and then it went to the front and detonated,” he added.

The flotilla is due to arrive in Gaza this month, but it is unlikely to reach the Strip as Israeli forces will probably intercept the boats before they reach land.

The flotilla departed from Barcelona on August 31, carrying food, water and medicine.

However, they were forced to turn back just hours into the journey due to weather conditions. They continued the journey two days later.