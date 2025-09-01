Greta Thunberg Gaza flotilla forced to return hours after departure

The Global Sumud Flotilla was carrying food, medicine, and other humanitarian aid.

Greta Thunberg’s Gaza flotilla was forced to return just hours after its departure.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, which is made up of around 20 vessels, was carrying food, medicine, and other humanitarian aid.

It set sail from Barcelona on Sunday, but after just a couple of hours, the expedition leaders decided to abandon the mission due to worsening weather conditions.

In a statement, the group revealed: “Due to unsafe weather conditions, we conducted a sea trial and then returned to port to allow the storm to pass.

“This meant delaying our departure to avoid risking complications with the smaller boats.”

The mission was said to have been facing ‘over 30-knot winds’ and turned back to ‘prioritise the safety and wellbeing’ of all participants.

Former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, Barcelona councillor Jordi Coronas, and Thunberg were all among those on boats forced to turn around.

Captains of the respective boats are set to decide whether the journey can be resumed.

The sea mission has been described by experts as the most significant attempt yet to challenge Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip.

Not only does the Flotilla deliver food and medicine to civilians, but it also aims to pressure European governments into rethinking their relationships with Israel.

The mission marks the fourth attempt this year to bypass the blockade, with three previous missions failing to reach Gaza.

“Facing over 30-knot winds and the unpredictable nature of the Mediterranean, we made this decision to prioritise the safety and well-being of all participants and to safeguard the success of our mission,” stated Global Sumud Flotilla.

Just yesterday it was reported that Israel planned on throwing Thunberg into a terror cell just weeks after she was detained by the country in international waters following a separate mission.

New reports have stated that Israel’s Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, was drawing up a plan to present to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that would result in the activist being detained in a terrorist prison.

It was further claimed that vessels would be seized and used to establish a ‘maritime force for police operations’.

Before Thunberg’s departure, she said: “This project is part of a global uprising of people standing up… when our governments fail to step up, the people will take their place, and their atrocities and their complicity in the genocide in Gaza right now… is not something that we can stand for.”