15th Oct 2025

Greta Thunberg claims Israeli guards beat and abused her in captivity

Harry Warner

Donald Trump says Greta Thunberg is a 'troublemaker' who 'needs to see a doctor

She was aboard a flotilla headed for Palestine

Greta Thunberg has claimed that Israeli guards beat and abused her in captivity, as per an interview with a Swedish newspaper.

The Swedish activist said that guards beat her, left graffiti on her luggage and stamped on her iconic frog hat during a period in captivity she described as “torturous”.

The 22-year-old was onboard the Freedom Flotilla that was headed for Palestine with aid, but was intercepted by Israel as it approached the blockade set up by the country.

She was one of 437 activists to be captured before being deported to Greece on 6 October.

Thunberg told Swedish outlet Aftonbladet that she was put in a bug-infested cell where she was given little water and mocked by guards who took selfies with her.

She claimed they also drew a penis on her suitcase and wrote “whore” on it.

She added that allegedly prison officers put a flag in the corner and “kicked me every time the flag touched my face”.

“After a while, my hands were put in cable ties, very tight. A bunch of guards lined up to take selfies with me as I sat there,” she said.

She said that the guards lacked “empathy and compassion”.

“They ripped my frog hat off, threw it on the ground, stomped and kicked it and kind of had a tantrum,” she said.

“Then guards came and said, ‘We are going to gas you.’ It was standard for them to say that. They held up a gas cylinder and threatened to press it against us.”

She was eventually released and deported to Athens on 6 October.

Topics:

Greta Thunberg,Israel,News,Palestine,sensitive

