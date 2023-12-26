Search icon

26th Dec 2023

Greene King is offering free pints of Guinness over the Christmas

Ryan Grace

Christmas Day has been and gone, but pubs across the UK will be extra busy between now and New Year’s Day.

It’s no secret that British people love a drink or two over the holidays.

Whether you’re tackling the 12 pubs of Christmas challenge or sipping on a Bailey’s by the fireside in your local, you can’t beat a festive tipple.

Well Green King have come up with a brilliant idea this Christmas involving dishing out free drinks.

The brand, with over 2,700 pubs, restaurants, and hotels across the UK, are handing out free pints of alcohol-free Guinness 0.0.

Gone are the days of the designated driver sipping on a flat lemonade and rummaging in a bag of crisps.

There’s now a whole bunch of alcohol-free alternatives for those driving or those who don’t drink but love to socialise.

Patrons drink Guinness beer outside Fergie’s Pub (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Greene King team up with Government this festive season.

The pub-chain has collaborated with the Government’s official road safety campaign THINK!

They’re giving out free Guinness 0.0 to try and discourage people from drink driving.

The best part is all you need to do to claim is to flash your car keys.

Anna MacDonald, category marketing director beer at Diageo GB said:

“Being the designated driver this Christmas doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a good pint of Guinness.

Guinness 0.0 is unmistakably Guinness, just without the alcohol.

That’s why we’re proud to be working with THINK! and Greene King to give responsible drinkers a free pint of Guinness 0.0, so they can still be a part of the festive fun even when they’re driving.”

Pints of Guinness beer sit on a barrel outside Temple Bar (Photo Credit: Getty)

Guinness initiative designed to stop drink driving over the holidays.

Figures show that a whopping 79% of drink-drive involve males who are over the limit – and it’s hoped this new collab might discourage people from taking the risk.

December is the second worst month for drink driving and the fourth worst for people killed and seriously injured.

That’s according to the organisation Brake.

Guy Opperman, Roads Minister at Department for Transport said:

“Our highly regarded THINK! campaign will be aiming to save more lives again this Christmas season and will help continue to raise awareness of the dangers of drink-driving.

“This is a great initiative which encourages people to act responsibly while still enjoying the festive season.”

