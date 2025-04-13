Search icon

News

13th Apr 2025

Green Day swap ‘American Idiot’ lyric to take swipe at Donald Trump during Coachella set

Sean Crosbie

The band also referenced the ongoing war in Gaza during their set.

Green Day changed one of the lyrics of their hit song ‘American Idiot’ to take a swipe at Donald Trump during their Coachella set.

The rock band took to the main stage on Saturday night during weekend one of the music festival.

Previously, they have called out US Vice President JD Vance and Elon Musk.

While performing ‘American Idiot’, frontman Billy Joe Armstrong changed the lyric “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda”, to “I’m not part of the MAGA agenda.”

He also added commentary on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict while performing ‘Jesus of Suburbia’.

The original line is: “Runnin’ away from pain when you’ve been victimised”, but Armstrong tweaked it to: “Runnin’ away from pain like the kids from Palestine/Tales from another broken home.”

At a gig in Melbourne last month the band changed the lyrics of that same song to take a swipe at Vance.

Originally the song lyric goes: “Am I r***ded or am I just overjoyed”, but this time it was changed to: “Am I r***ded or am I just JD Vance?”

During the performance, Armstrong said to the crowd: “Don’t you want politicians to shut the f**k up? Don’t you want Elon Musk to shut the f**k up? Don’t you want Donald Trump to shut the f**k up?”

Green Day aren’t the only band to project their political views during their Coachella performance this year.

Belfast rap trio Kneecap had the livestream of their performance temporarily censored after they led anti-Margaret Thatcher chants and said “Free Palestine.”

Topics:

Coachella,Donald Trump,Elon Musk,Green Day,JD Vance

RELATED ARTICLES

Number of UK and EU tourists travelling to America plumet amid Trump regime

Donald Trump

Number of UK and EU tourists travelling to America plumet amid Trump regime

By Sean Crosbie

Trump takes cognitive test and claims ‘I got every answer right’ as president undergoes medical exams

Donald Trump

Trump takes cognitive test and claims ‘I got every answer right’ as president undergoes medical exams

By Sean Crosbie

China raises tariff on US to 125% as trade war continues

Donald Trump

China raises tariff on US to 125% as trade war continues

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Self proclaimed ‘crooked man’ spends months training only one trap and sees his body transform

Self proclaimed ‘crooked man’ spends months training only one trap and sees his body transform

By Ava Keady

Prince Harry claims police protection was stripped to ‘trap’ him in royal family

Prince Harry claims police protection was stripped to ‘trap’ him in royal family

By Ava Keady

Drinking too much alcohol could cause long-term brain damage

Drinking too much alcohol could cause long-term brain damage

By Ava Keady

Man found dead in search for survivors after explosion destroys house in Nottinghamshire

News

Man found dead in search for survivors after explosion destroys house in Nottinghamshire

By Harry Warner

Woman has skull reattached after being ‘decapitated’ in freak football injury

Football

Woman has skull reattached after being ‘decapitated’ in freak football injury

By Sean Crosbie

Survey shows 75% of men are more loyal to their barber than their partners

Survey shows 75% of men are more loyal to their barber than their partners

By Ava Keady

Self proclaimed ‘crooked man’ spends months training only one trap and sees his body transform

Self proclaimed ‘crooked man’ spends months training only one trap and sees his body transform

By Ava Keady

Prince Harry claims police protection was stripped to ‘trap’ him in royal family

Prince Harry claims police protection was stripped to ‘trap’ him in royal family

By Ava Keady

Drinking too much alcohol could cause long-term brain damage

Drinking too much alcohol could cause long-term brain damage

By Ava Keady

Man found dead in search for survivors after explosion destroys house in Nottinghamshire

News

Man found dead in search for survivors after explosion destroys house in Nottinghamshire

By Harry Warner

Woman has skull reattached after being ‘decapitated’ in freak football injury

Football

Woman has skull reattached after being ‘decapitated’ in freak football injury

By Sean Crosbie

Survey shows 75% of men are more loyal to their barber than their partners

Survey shows 75% of men are more loyal to their barber than their partners

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

The Premier League: Follow all the action live

Football

The Premier League: Follow all the action live

By Harry Warner

Mickey Rourke kicked off Celebrity Big Brother following ‘unacceptable behaviour’

Mickey Rourke kicked off Celebrity Big Brother following ‘unacceptable behaviour’

By Ava Keady

Ruben Amorim makes huge decision on Andre Onana ahead of Newcastle clash

Ruben Amorim makes huge decision on Andre Onana ahead of Newcastle clash

By Harry Warner

School of Rock star Nicky Katt dies aged 54

Hollywood

School of Rock star Nicky Katt dies aged 54

By Sean Crosbie

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admitted to hospital

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admitted to hospital

By Joseph Loftus

An addictive new crime thriller series is now available to watch on streaming

Crime Thriller

An addictive new crime thriller series is now available to watch on streaming

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories