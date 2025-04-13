Green Day swap ‘American Idiot’ lyric to take swipe at Donald Trump during Coachella set

The band also referenced the ongoing war in Gaza during their set.

Green Day changed one of the lyrics of their hit song ‘American Idiot’ to take a swipe at Donald Trump during their Coachella set.

The rock band took to the main stage on Saturday night during weekend one of the music festival.

Previously, they have called out US Vice President JD Vance and Elon Musk.

While performing ‘American Idiot’, frontman Billy Joe Armstrong changed the lyric “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda”, to “I’m not part of the MAGA agenda.”

He also added commentary on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict while performing ‘Jesus of Suburbia’.

The original line is: “Runnin’ away from pain when you’ve been victimised”, but Armstrong tweaked it to: “Runnin’ away from pain like the kids from Palestine/Tales from another broken home.”

At a gig in Melbourne last month the band changed the lyrics of that same song to take a swipe at Vance.

Originally the song lyric goes: “Am I r***ded or am I just overjoyed”, but this time it was changed to: “Am I r***ded or am I just JD Vance?”

During the performance, Armstrong said to the crowd: “Don’t you want politicians to shut the f**k up? Don’t you want Elon Musk to shut the f**k up? Don’t you want Donald Trump to shut the f**k up?”

Green Day aren’t the only band to project their political views during their Coachella performance this year.

Belfast rap trio Kneecap had the livestream of their performance temporarily censored after they led anti-Margaret Thatcher chants and said “Free Palestine.”