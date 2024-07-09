Search icon

09th Jul 2024

Grandmother who married man 37 years younger than her confirms baby news

Zoe Hodges

‘Love is love’

A 63-year-old grandma and her husband, who is 37 years younger than her, have announced on TikTok that they are expecting a baby girl.

Cheryl McGregor, 63, and Quran McCain, 26, met in 2012. McGregor already has eight children but the pair have expressed their wish to have a child together on their TikTok account which has gained 4.7 million followers.

The couple are having a baby through surrogacy as McGregor is unable to conceive naturally and announced that their gender reveal would take place on July 8th.

The video posted yesterday has been viewed 4.5 million times and has thousands of comments already.

@oliver6060

Its a girl @King 🤴🏾 Quran #fyp #genderreveal #itsagirl #teamgirl #agegap #couplegoals

♬ original sound – Queen cheryl 👸

The mum-to-be can be seen wearing a pink dress and sash for the occasion as the pair attempt to pop a big black balloon to reveal the baby’s gender.

The couple were left confused when both blue and pink confetti fell to the ground. That’s when friends told them the reveal would actually take place outside.

In the garden surrounded by friends and family, McGregor and McCain were given hand-held canons to try again and were thrilled when they found out they were having a girl.

Viewers flocked to the comments to congratulate the couple.

One wrote: “Congratulations queen, so excited for you guys.”

Whilst another said: “You both are a cute couple. Age is just age. We see you both love each other unconditionally.”

However some people were not so supportive as they judged the couple and their family members.

“I don’t know who is crazier, them two or the family members/ friends who support this.”

Another commented: “That poor child isn’t going to have a mother.”

The pair met while they were both working at the Dairy Queen in 2012 but didn’t start a relationship until 2020.

Previously McCain has commented on their relationship saying: “People on social media have a lot of hate for us. They say I’m dating my grandmother. I am not. She is younger than my grandmother. We are no different from any other couple – love is love.”

Baby news,Gender reveal,Relationships,TikTok

