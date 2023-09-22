Search icon

News

22nd Sep 2023

Granddad who went missing for over a week found having pint in Manchester

Joseph Loftus

“He’s absolutely fine he was just scared of going back to my gran I think!”

A granddad who went missing for over a week has been found having a pint inside of Wetherspoons in Manchester.

Ronald ‘Ronnie’ Webster left his home in Oldham last Thursday before catching a bus to Huddersfield.

His granddaughter told the MEN that he was missing for more than a week without his medication, his phone, and just the clothes on his back.

His family were absolutely heartbroken by his dissapearence and urged Ronnie to come home. The unexplained dissappearence sparked a nationwide search for Ronnie but his family have now confirmed that he was found having a pint in Manchester.

Writing online, his granddaughter joked: “He was in bloody Wetherspoons in Manchester drinking a pint [before] coming home. He got the train from Huddersfield to Scarborough to Bridlington like we thought.

“He’s absolutely fine he was just scared of going back to my gran I think! He knows he’s in trouble!!

“We are absolutely elated. To get that phone call that they have found him safe and well will never ever be compared. And then to be able to reunited him grandma. We can all sleep tonight knowing he’s home safe where he belongs.”

Just after 2.30pm today (Friday September 22), Greater Manchester Police also confirmed the news writing: “We are pleased to be able to share with you that we have found missing Ronnie safe and well, following a phenomenal effort from members of the public and police officers.”

Brilliant news.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Northern Lights could be visible from UK this weekend

Northern Lights could be visible from UK this weekend

By Stephen Porzio

Katie Price hits back at trolls who slam her for using Harvey’s disabled badge

Katie Price hits back at trolls who slam her for using Harvey’s disabled badge

By Joseph Loftus

David de Gea may retire if clubs can’t meet specific requirement

David de Gea

David de Gea may retire if clubs can’t meet specific requirement

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Steve Jobs’ daughter says new iPhone 14 is the same as older model

Apple

Steve Jobs’ daughter says new iPhone 14 is the same as older model

By Steve Hopkins

Not content with invading Ukraine, Putin says Russia will return to the moon

moon

Not content with invading Ukraine, Putin says Russia will return to the moon

By Kieran Galpin

Donald Trump will make a state visit to the UK in June

Donald Trump

Donald Trump will make a state visit to the UK in June

By Wil Jones

Protestors block immigration van from leaving after Glasgow Eid raid

Glasgow

Protestors block immigration van from leaving after Glasgow Eid raid

By Nadine Batchelor-Hunt

Most Brits support putting plain clothes police in pubs and clubs

Met Police

Most Brits support putting plain clothes police in pubs and clubs

By Claudia McInerney

Footage shows Donald Trump imply to child Santa isn’t real on Christmas Eve

Donald Trump

Footage shows Donald Trump imply to child Santa isn’t real on Christmas Eve

By James Dawson

Arsenal legend facing psychiatric report for ‘attacking neighbour’s garage with chainsaw’

Arsenal

Arsenal legend facing psychiatric report for ‘attacking neighbour’s garage with chainsaw’

By Callum Boyle

SPAM banished from kitchen cupboards as modern staples muscle in

SPAM banished from kitchen cupboards as modern staples muscle in

By Jack Peat

Brother of Maddy Cusack pays tribute after Sheffield Utd star died aged 27

Football

Brother of Maddy Cusack pays tribute after Sheffield Utd star died aged 27

By Callum Boyle

easyJet recruitment campaign targets blokes for cabin crew roles

EasyJet

easyJet recruitment campaign targets blokes for cabin crew roles

By Jack Peat

Guy with ‘Toad’ hair reacts after pic of him and his mates in Ibiza goes viral

Hair

Guy with ‘Toad’ hair reacts after pic of him and his mates in Ibiza goes viral

By Charlie Herbert

Some Man United players ‘tiring’ of Ten Hag’s criticism amid perceived ‘favouritism’

Erik Ten Hag

Some Man United players ‘tiring’ of Ten Hag’s criticism amid perceived ‘favouritism’

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Two teenage girls arrested after two men stabbed – leaving one fighting for his life

Two teenage girls arrested after two men stabbed – leaving one fighting for his life

By Steve Hopkins

Judge vows to pay fine for teen who stabbed her paedophile abuser

Court

Judge vows to pay fine for teen who stabbed her paedophile abuser

By Nooruddean Choudry

Ed Sheeran has made a major change to how his tickets are sold

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has made a major change to how his tickets are sold

By Laura Holland

Spurs fans are not happy with Fernando Llorente’s behaviour at full time

Arsenal

Spurs fans are not happy with Fernando Llorente’s behaviour at full time

By Darragh Murphy

Adidas discounts Germany’s World Cup kit on US site after group stage knock out

Adidas

Adidas discounts Germany’s World Cup kit on US site after group stage knock out

By James Dawson

Robert Lewandowski could go on strike to force Barcelona move

Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski could go on strike to force Barcelona move

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories