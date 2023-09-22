Granddad who went missing for over a week found having pint in Manchester

“He’s absolutely fine he was just scared of going back to my gran I think!”

A granddad who went missing for over a week has been found having a pint inside of Wetherspoons in Manchester.

Ronald ‘Ronnie’ Webster left his home in Oldham last Thursday before catching a bus to Huddersfield.

His granddaughter told the MEN that he was missing for more than a week without his medication, his phone, and just the clothes on his back.

His family were absolutely heartbroken by his dissapearence and urged Ronnie to come home. The unexplained dissappearence sparked a nationwide search for Ronnie but his family have now confirmed that he was found having a pint in Manchester.

Writing online, his granddaughter joked: “He was in bloody Wetherspoons in Manchester drinking a pint [before] coming home. He got the train from Huddersfield to Scarborough to Bridlington like we thought.

“He’s absolutely fine he was just scared of going back to my gran I think! He knows he’s in trouble!!

“We are absolutely elated. To get that phone call that they have found him safe and well will never ever be compared. And then to be able to reunited him grandma. We can all sleep tonight knowing he’s home safe where he belongs.”

Just after 2.30pm today (Friday September 22), Greater Manchester Police also confirmed the news writing: “We are pleased to be able to share with you that we have found missing Ronnie safe and well, following a phenomenal effort from members of the public and police officers.”

Brilliant news.