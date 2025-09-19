Search icon

19th Sep 2025

Grammy Award winner Brett James dies aged 57 in a plane crash

Grammy Award winner Brett James dies aged 57 in a plane crash

Celebrity songwriter Brett James is one of three people who died

The Grammy Award-winning songwriter, Brett James, is one of three people who died after a small-engine plane crashed in a field close to a school in North Carolina.

The plane, a Cirrus SR22T aircraft, was registered to the songwriter.

The aircraft left Nashville, Tennessee and crashed around 3 pm in Macon County on Thursday, according to FlightAware data.

The National Transportation Safety Board is believed to be launching an investigation into the incident, per Metro.

The FAA told News 13: “A Cirrus SR22T crashed in a field in Franklin, North Carolina, around 3 p.m. local time on Thursday, Sept. 18. Three people were on board.

“The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide further updates.”

The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) said in a statement: “The NSAI family is stunned by the death of board member and legendary songwriter Brett James.

“The loss is profound,” per Metro.

Brett James initially wanted to pursue a career in medicine, but ultimately left school to pursue a music career, releasing his first solo album in 1995.

He started writing songs for Billy Ray Cyrus and Kenny Chesney. In 2001, he landed his first (of 26) number one single with Jessica Andrews’ ‘Who I Am’.

During his career, he wrote over 300 songs for major record labels, including ‘Jesus, Take The Wheel’, which won best country song at the Grammys in 2007.

He also co-wrote for Taylor Swift (A Perfectly Good Heart), Leona Lewis (Here I Am), and Kelly Clarkson (Mr Know It All).

5 years ago, James was announced for the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, which he celebrated by dropping his first self-written album in over 20 years, ‘I Am Now’.

