GP tells everyone in the UK to go for a walk this morning

‘Sunlight is a powerful tool’

Following the change in our clocks in line with the official end of British Summer Time on Sunday, a GP has suggested that everyone should try go on a walk early this morning (27 October).

While some relish the change in clocks, due to the extra hour in bed it provides, the loss of an hour’s sunlight can have a negative effect on the body.

This impact has been made clear by Dr Bhavini Shah, a GP at LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor.

She said: “Sleep is incredibly important for all parts of your health, improving your heart health, mental health, immunity, reproductive health, and hormonal regulation.”

Adding: “Changing daylight hours can negatively impact your sleep hygiene and could impact your health.”

The good news is that there are plenty of positive steps we can take to minimise the negative impact of these changes.

The first of those steps can be taken as soon as tomorrow, with an early start to the day.

Dr Shah explains: “Go for a walk outside on the morning of the 27th. Sunlight is a powerful tool our brains use to calibrate our circadian rhythms and going on a morning walk after the clocks change can allow you to use the sunlight to help make those internal adjustments.”

The GP’s comments have been backed up by Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, who issued a statement saying: “Increasing daylight during the day (particularly first thing in the morning) and having rest periods in the evening can help with your circadian rhythm.”

The “circadian rhythm” is more commonly known as our internal body clock, which is vital for living a healthy lifestyle.

An early start tomorrow morning could turn out to be the perfect way to hit the start of Winter 2025 running.