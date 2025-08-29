Search icon

News

29th Aug 2025

Government wins appeal against closure of Epping asylum hotel

Nina McLaughlin

BREAKING

The Home Office has won its appeal against the closure of the Bell Hotel for asylum seekers.

Last week, the High Court injunction ordered asylum seekers to be cleared from the hotel in Epping in Essex.

However, the Court of Appeal has now ruled that asylum seekers can stay there past September 12.

The injunction from last week has been set aside, avoiding a precedent for other councils to appeal against asylum hotels in their areas.

Government lawyers argued that the European Convention on Human Rights superseded Epping residents’ wishes.

Lord Justice Bean said that Mr Justice Eyre’s initial injunction had errors, saying: “The judge’s approach ignores the obvious consequence that the closure of one site means capacity needs to be identified elsewhere in the system.” 

Justice Bean said that the injunction could “incentivise” other councils to try and close hotels housing asylum seekers.

“The potential cumulative impact of such ad-hoc applications was a material consideration… that was not considered by the judge.”

“If an outbreak of protests enhances the case for a planning injunction this risks an impetus for further protests some of which may be disorderly surrounding asylum accommodation,” he added.

“At its worst, if even unlawful protests are to be treated, there is a risk of further lawlessness.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Liverpool v Arsenal: Follow all of the action in our live hub

Liverpool v Arsenal: Follow all of the action in our live hub

By JOE

All you need to know about Ariana Grande presale tickets for her London O2 shows

Affiliate

All you need to know about Ariana Grande presale tickets for her London O2 shows

By Jonny Yates

Married couple started swingers club with controversial rule for ugly members

Sex and Relationships

Married couple started swingers club with controversial rule for ugly members

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Ryanair to axe ‘nearly one million’ seats on flights to Spain

Aviation

Ryanair to axe ‘nearly one million’ seats on flights to Spain

By Harry Warner

Man sacked after ‘impersonating Michael Jackson’ was unfairly dismissed

fired

Man sacked after ‘impersonating Michael Jackson’ was unfairly dismissed

By JOE

Ninja fans rave about air fryer that’s ‘so good it feels illegal’ – and it’s got a huge discount

Affiliate

Ninja fans rave about air fryer that’s ‘so good it feels illegal’ – and it’s got a huge discount

By Jonny Yates

UK’s most expensive Airbnb that costs £20k per night to stay in

Airbnb

UK’s most expensive Airbnb that costs £20k per night to stay in

By JOE

Half a million people test positive for ‘untreatable’ STI

Health

Half a million people test positive for ‘untreatable’ STI

By Harry Warner

Student who won Stormzy scholarship to Cambridge was found dead in university halls, inquest confirms

sensitive

Student who won Stormzy scholarship to Cambridge was found dead in university halls, inquest confirms

By Joseph Loftus

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Man Utd welcome Burnley

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Man Utd welcome Burnley

By JOE

Ryanair to axe ‘nearly one million’ seats on flights to Spain

Aviation

Ryanair to axe ‘nearly one million’ seats on flights to Spain

By Harry Warner

This ‘impressive’ £130 smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £21

Affiliate

This ‘impressive’ £130 smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £21

By Jonny Yates

Inbetweeners star Simon Bird cast alongside Ryan Gosling in Star Wars: Starfighter

Movies

Inbetweeners star Simon Bird cast alongside Ryan Gosling in Star Wars: Starfighter

By Sammi Minion

Man sacked after ‘impersonating Michael Jackson’ was unfairly dismissed

fired

Man sacked after ‘impersonating Michael Jackson’ was unfairly dismissed

By JOE

JOE’s favourite earphones have price slashed by 50% in limited time deal

Affiliate

JOE’s favourite earphones have price slashed by 50% in limited time deal

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Ninja fans rave about air fryer that’s ‘so good it feels illegal’ – and it’s got a huge discount

Affiliate

Ninja fans rave about air fryer that’s ‘so good it feels illegal’ – and it’s got a huge discount

By Jonny Yates

UK’s most expensive Airbnb that costs £20k per night to stay in

Airbnb

UK’s most expensive Airbnb that costs £20k per night to stay in

By JOE

Half a million people test positive for ‘untreatable’ STI

Health

Half a million people test positive for ‘untreatable’ STI

By Harry Warner

Florence and the Machine announces UK and European tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Florence and the Machine announces UK and European tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Student who won Stormzy scholarship to Cambridge was found dead in university halls, inquest confirms

sensitive

Student who won Stormzy scholarship to Cambridge was found dead in university halls, inquest confirms

By Joseph Loftus

Russia threatens to ‘march on Paris’ as WW3 fears continue across Europe

Russia threatens to ‘march on Paris’ as WW3 fears continue across Europe

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories