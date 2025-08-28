Search icon

News

28th Aug 2025

Government issue response to sudden eruption of English flag flying campaign

Harry Warner

English flags have been springing up across the nation

The UK government has issued a response to the sudden eruption of the English flag flying campaign currently taking over the nation.

Recent weeks has seen much of the English population taking to the streets to hoist English flags in the street and paint roundabouts with the St George’s cross.

Flag fever got so out of hand that some proud patriots managed to accidently paint one roundabout in Walsall with a Danish flag instead of an English one.

The debate has hinged around many people arguing that the English flag represents undertones of racism and far-right nationalism.

Meanwhile, others say that people should be proud of where they come from and that flying the flag is normal in all other countries.

Now, the government has weighed in on the matter.

In response to LBC, Labour confirmed that no change has been made to its guidance online.

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “Flags are a vital part of celebrating our heritage and tradition. “It is for councils to deal with specific issues in their areas, but we are clear they should make sensible decisions, taking into account the safety of their residents.”

Previously, in 2021, Boris Johnson said he “wants to see more flags flown”.

A statement read: “It is a symbol of national unity and pride.

“The government has recently issued guidance encouraging the flying of the Union Flag on all UK government buildings throughout the year, alongside other national and local flags.

“We are keen for local authorities and other local organisations to follow suit.”

The guidelines around flag flying in the UK are listed online and revolve around whether flags are flown on private or public property.

The government is generally in support of national, regional, environmental awards or sports club flags being erected, as long as it is done safely.

Consent is required for types of flag that are not listed by the government.

Topics:

Flags,News,Politics

