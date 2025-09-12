Government confirms exact date new TV ‘9pm ban’ will come into force

The ban, aimed at stopping the promotion of unhealthy food, will be enforced very soon.

The government has confirmed the exact date that the new TV ‘9pm ban’ will come into force.

From then on, advertising of junk food will be restricted in an aim to protect youngsters from seeing unhealthy food being promoted on television and online.

The regulations were set out earlier this week, with the government announcing that such limitations legally take effect between October 1 and January 5.

However, broadcasters will voluntarily follow the restrictions from the start of next month.

Health Minister Ashley Dalton said: “We pledged to do everything we can to give every child the best and healthiest start in life.

“By restricting certain adverts after 9pm and banning paid online junk food adverts we can remove the excessive exposure to unhealthy foods – making the healthy choice the easy choice for parents and children.”

She continued: “Reducing the amount of foods high in fat, sugar and salt that children consume will help lower the risk of contracting obesity-related diseases such as diabetes and heart disease.

“I want to thank advertisers and broadcasters for their co-operation on this. The best way to combat the childhood obesity crisis is by working together.

“Through our Plan for Change, we are shifting the NHS from treating sickness to preventing ill health, reducing demand on the health service so it can be there for us when we need it.”

The incoming initiatives are expected to eliminate approximately 7.2 billion calories from UK children’s diets each year, resulting in an estimated £2 billion in health benefits over time, that is according to the government.

The advertising initiative follows last week’s ban on selling high-caffeine energy drinks to under 16s, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

In a written statement, Ashley Dalton stated: “This Government has set a bold ambition to raise the healthiest generation of children ever and this includes tackling the childhood obesity crisis.

“As part of this, we committed in our Manifesto to implementing advertising restrictions for less healthy food and drink on TV and online.”

The health minister added: “The regulations will enable the regulators to provide clear guidance on how they will enforce the restrictions. They will also allow industry to invest in advertising campaigns with confidence that they will be compliant.

“We will now work closely with Ofcom and the Advertising Standards Authority as they finalise their implementation guidance. I am delighted that in taking this action we are tackling childhood obesity head-on by removing up to 7.2 billion calories from UK children’s diets each year.”