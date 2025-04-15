Search icon

15th Apr 2025

‘Good chance’ UK gets better Trump tariff deal, JD Vance says

‘Fundamentally, America is an Anglo country – there’s a real cultural affinity.’JD Vance has said there is a “good chance”...

Charlie Herbert

‘Fundamentally, America is an Anglo country – there’s a real cultural affinity.’

JD Vance has said there is a “good chance” the United Kingdom and United States reach a “great agreement” on trade, which could see Britain get lower tariff rates.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump sent stock markets into chaos as he announced wide-ranging tariffs for global imports into America. Whilst he later announced some of the highest rates would be paused for 90 days, a universal 10% tariff is still in place, including for the UK.

There are higher rates affecting the UK for cars, steel and aluminium, which could spark economic turmoil for Keir Starmer’s government.

Throughout all of this though, intense negotiations have been going on between Britain and America over a potential trade deal, which it is hoped will lead to lower tariffs for the UK along with agreements on elements of trade in goods and services.

In a new interview with UnHerd, US vice-president JD Vance opened up about the relationship between the UK and US, saying there is a “good chance” they reach a “great agreement” in a trade deal.

He said: “We’re certainly working very hard with Keir Starmer’s government.

“The President really loves the United Kingdom. He loved the Queen. He admires and loves the King. It is a very important relationship.

“And he’s a businessman and has a number of important business relationships in [Britain]. But I think it’s much deeper than that. There’s a real cultural affinity. And of course, fundamentally America is an Anglo country.

He added: “I think there’s a good chance that, yes, we’ll come to a great agreement that’s in the best interest of both countries.”

