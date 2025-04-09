Search icon

News

09th Apr 2025

Gladiators star Steel shares heartbreak as baby dies days after being born

Ava Keady

Steel, whose real name is Zack George, shared the devastating news.

Gladiators star Steel (Zack George), has shared his heartbreak as his baby dies days after being born.

The BBC star has received an influx of support since sharing the devastating news to social media.

Leo George was born prematurely on March 26 and sadly died just 13 days later.

Zack announced the tragic news in a post on Instagram.

He captioned a heartbreaking picture of him and his wife holding their baby: “Your mummy brought you into this world and your daddy held you as you left.”

The post continued: “Leo…… you showed us what the true definition of strength is and we are so proud of you.

“You brought so much positivity to the world with the short time you were with us and we felt that positivity in abundance, we thank you all so much for that.”

He added: “Although you were only with us for a short time, you brought us a lifetime of love. Thank you for letting us know that YOU had had enough of this fight. We will forever be grateful that we didn’t have to make that decision for you.

“Leo our lion, we love you more than you will ever know.

“Rest easy our little boy.”

Hundreds and friends and fans have shared their support for the couple during the extremely difficult time.

Finalist in the BBC show, Joey Fishburn, wrote: “Can’t imagine your heartache, wishing you and your family nothing but love and peace throughout this time!”

Love Island star, Adam Collard commented: “Heartbreaking to hear, sending you both love.

“My heart genuinely breaks for you both, sending big hugs’ said former England 7’s player, Jodie Ounsley.”

Topics:

sensitive

