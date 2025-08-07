Search icon

07th Aug 2025

Girlfriend of Ibiza final boss speaks out after partner goes viral online

Ava Keady

The viral sensation revealed himself, and now so has his partner…

The girlfriend of the Ibiza final boss has spoken out after her partner went viral online.

The Newcastle man and his quirky haircut have been all over social media, and now a woman claiming to be his girlfriend has spoken out.

Jack Kay has been described as the ‘short back and Battle of Hastings’, but said he’s just a ‘normal person’ who looked to be enjoying himself in Zero Six West Ibiza’s video.

The San Antonio establishment, which distributes tickets to some of Ibiza’s best nightclubs, shared a TikTok video featuring Kay on August 3, and it’s racked up a whopping 19 million views.

Social media users nicknamed him Ibiza final boss, and when the Newcastle man confirmed his identity, he added that he has some ‘big news coming’ up.

Since revealing his identity, he has been signed to the PR company Neon Management, which represents several reality stars, such as Joey Essex and Stephen Webb.

Now, 23-year-old Alisha Cook uploaded a TikTok with the platform’s most talked about star of the month.

A series of clips of the pair was captioned: “POV: ya boyfriend’s now known as Ibiza Final Boss.”

@topoftiktok28 #ibizaboss #finalboss #jackkay #ibizaboss ♬ original sound – jack kay

The video shows the pair in several snaps, including one where he is seen kissing her on the neck.

While the original video seems to have been taken off her TikTok, the woman is confirmed to follow Jack on Instagram, however, he doesn’t seem to follow her back.

Zero Six West Ibiza’s initial video featured Jack having a whale of a time in Ibiza and was captioned: “Does anyone know this absolute legend coz we’ve got 2 free guestlist with his name on it!”

@zerosixwestibiza does anyone know this absolute legend coz weve got 2 free guestlist with his name on it! . #ibiza2025 #zerosixwest #eivissa #ibiza #ibiza25 ♬ original sound – Zero Six West Ibiza

“That is THE Ibiza final boss,” commented one user.

Another added: “Oliver tree if he was from essex.”

“Ibiza at 11 bullying King John to sign the Magna Carta at 12,” joked another TikToker.

It’s safe to say that Jack Kay is most definitely TikTok man of the moment, making Alisha the First Lady of the platform.

Topics:

Ibiza,ibiza final boss,TikTok

