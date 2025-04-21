Girl, 14, killed by lion after being snatched from residential compound

Rescuers followed a trail of blood to her body.

A 14-year-old girl was killed by a lion after she was snatched from a residential compound by the animal.

The horrifying incident occurred near Nairobi National Park, Kenya.

The teenager was staying in a residential compound on a ranch close to the park when she was taken in the jaws of the lion.

According to officials, it was another teenager who witnessed the attack that raised the alarm.

Rescuers followed a trail of blood to the nearby Mbagathi River and found the girl’s body by the water with large wounds on her back.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) confirmed that staff have set traps and implemented extra patrols to try and catch the lion.

In a statement, KWS said: “KWS rangers and response teams were swiftly mobilised and traced bloodstains leading to the Mbagathi River, where the girl’s body was recovered with injuries on the lower back.

“The lion was not sighted at the scene.”

Nairobi National Park is a popular tourist spot situated just outside the city.

The KWS also confirmed that a 54-year-old man was killed by an elephant on the same day in Nyeri, a province about 80 miles from Nairobi.

While walking through the Mere forest when the elephant attacked and left him with serious chest injuries, broken ribs and internal injuries.

In 2024, at least three people near Nairobi were killed and injured in a series of attacks by rabid hyenas.