Girl, 13, and boy, 15, found guilty of manslaughter of 80-year-old man

Bhim Kohli died after being seriously assaulted whilst walking his dog

A 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy have been found guilty of manslaughter following the death of an 80-year-old.

In September last year, Bhim Kohli was found injured in a Leicester park after being seriously assaulted while he was walking his dog. He died in hospital from his injuries on September 2, the day after he was attacked.

According to BBC News, Leicester Crown Court heard that the boy racially abused Bhim Kohli before slapping him in the face while the girl filmed the incident on her phone and laughed.

Mr Kohli died the following day which took place just yards from his home.

The boy was initially charged with murder and manslaughter, however he was acquitted of the more serious charge earlier today.

The boy has been remanded in custody while the girl has been released on conditional bail.

They will be sentenced in May.

Kohli was attacked at Franklin Park in Braunstone Town while walking his dog on September 1.

According to Leicestershire Police, the attack occurred near the park’s Bramble Way entrance at around 6:30pm.

Five children had previously been arrested on suspicion of the grandfather’s murder.

A post-mortem examination found he died of “serious neck injuries.”

In a statement, Kohli’s family paid tribute to the “loving husband, dad and grandad”.

They said: “Bhim loved to laugh. He was always very happy and talkative, the joker of the family and always loved to outsmart us with a smile.”