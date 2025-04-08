Search icon

News

08th Apr 2025

Girl, 13, and boy, 15, found guilty of manslaughter of 80-year-old man

Joseph Loftus

TikTok to be banned in the US

Bhim Kohli died after being seriously assaulted whilst walking his dog

A 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy have been found guilty of manslaughter following the death of an 80-year-old.

In September last year, Bhim Kohli was found injured in a Leicester park after being seriously assaulted while he was walking his dog. He died in hospital from his injuries on September 2, the day after he was attacked.

According to BBC News, Leicester Crown Court heard that the boy racially abused Bhim Kohli before slapping him in the face while the girl filmed the incident on her phone and laughed.

Mr Kohli died the following day which took place just yards from his home.

The boy was initially charged with murder and manslaughter, however he was acquitted of the more serious charge earlier today.

The boy has been remanded in custody while the girl has been released on conditional bail.

They will be sentenced in May.

Bhim Kohli, 80, died from his injuries after he was attacked in Franklin Park on September 1 (Facebook)

Kohli was attacked at Franklin Park in Braunstone Town while walking his dog on September 1.

According to Leicestershire Police, the attack occurred near the park’s Bramble Way entrance at around 6:30pm.

Five children had previously been arrested on suspicion of the grandfather’s murder.

A post-mortem examination found he died of “serious neck injuries.”

In a statement, Kohli’s family paid tribute to the “loving husband, dad and grandad”.

They said: “Bhim loved to laugh. He was always very happy and talkative, the joker of the family and always loved to outsmart us with a smile.”

Topics:

Crime,Leicester,sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Mobility scooter rider dies aged 105 after being hit by car

sensitive

Mobility scooter rider dies aged 105 after being hit by car

By Ava Keady

Influencer Hailey Okula dies aged 33

sensitive

Influencer Hailey Okula dies aged 33

By Ava Keady

Prime Video has re-added one of the tensest thriller movies of the 21st century

Crime

Prime Video has re-added one of the tensest thriller movies of the 21st century

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

At least 13 dead and 46 injured after roof collapses on nightclub dance floor

Dance floor

At least 13 dead and 46 injured after roof collapses on nightclub dance floor

By Zoe Hodges

Woman dies in front of horrified shoppers in Primark as store is closed off

emergency services

Woman dies in front of horrified shoppers in Primark as store is closed off

By Zoe Hodges

Scientists announce the dire wolf has been brought back from extinction

Scientists announce the dire wolf has been brought back from extinction

By Ava Keady

Having a cat in the house is emotional equivalent of having a partner around, study claims

Cats

Having a cat in the house is emotional equivalent of having a partner around, study claims

By Zoe Hodges

World Cup star Jorge Bolaño dies aged 47 at birthday party

World Cup star Jorge Bolaño dies aged 47 at birthday party

By Ava Keady

Former MI6 leader says Britain may need to re-introduce conscription

British Army

Former MI6 leader says Britain may need to re-introduce conscription

By Zoe Hodges

A very underrated crime thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Crime Thriller

A very underrated crime thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

At least 13 dead and 46 injured after roof collapses on nightclub dance floor

Dance floor

At least 13 dead and 46 injured after roof collapses on nightclub dance floor

By Zoe Hodges

Woman dies in front of horrified shoppers in Primark as store is closed off

emergency services

Woman dies in front of horrified shoppers in Primark as store is closed off

By Zoe Hodges

Ex-Liverpool star Yossi Benayoun suffers grenade attack on family home

Football

Ex-Liverpool star Yossi Benayoun suffers grenade attack on family home

By Zoe Hodges

Scientists announce the dire wolf has been brought back from extinction

Scientists announce the dire wolf has been brought back from extinction

By Ava Keady

Donald Trump’s disastrous tariffs policy is based on a book his son-in-law saw on Amazon

Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s disastrous tariffs policy is based on a book his son-in-law saw on Amazon

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Arsenal vs Real Madrid is free to watch on Amazon as Champions League returns

Affiliate

Arsenal vs Real Madrid is free to watch on Amazon as Champions League returns

By Stephen Hurrell

Having a cat in the house is emotional equivalent of having a partner around, study claims

Cats

Having a cat in the house is emotional equivalent of having a partner around, study claims

By Zoe Hodges

The Champions League: Follow all the quarter-final action live

Champions League

The Champions League: Follow all the quarter-final action live

By Harry Warner

World Cup star Jorge Bolaño dies aged 47 at birthday party

World Cup star Jorge Bolaño dies aged 47 at birthday party

By Ava Keady

Former MI6 leader says Britain may need to re-introduce conscription

British Army

Former MI6 leader says Britain may need to re-introduce conscription

By Zoe Hodges

Nintendo Switch 2: follow pre order updates and stock tracker live

Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2: follow pre order updates and stock tracker live

By JOE

Load more stories