Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer labels Trump ‘ultimate dealmaker’ after he says he’s ‘allowed to pardon her’

Trump continues to dodge questions surrounding his former friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Donald Trump has been called the “ultimate dealmaker” by Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer after comments he made about his power to offer her a pardon.

Maxwell’s lawyer David Markus told reporters: “We haven’t spoken to the president, or anybody, about a pardon, just yet.

“The president said this morning he has the power to do so. We hope he exercises that power in the right and just way.”

Maxwell was granted two days of limited immunity to meet with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, according to the New York Times.

Markus explained that Maxwell’s appeal to the Supreme Court was based on the fact that “the government at the time promised her, promised Jeffrey Epstein, that any potential co-conspirators would not be prosecuted. And so she deserves that promise.”

Trump’s comments about pardons come as more and more questions mount surrounding his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The President has never been found of any wrongdoing related to the disgraced socialite, however, he has denied writing birthday greetings to him or ever visiting his island.

Arriving in Scotland for a golfing trip, Trump told reporters: “A lot of people asking me about pardons … this is no time to be talking about pardons.”