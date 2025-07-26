Ghislaine Maxwell answers questions about 100 different people in justice department interview

The questioning lasted one-and-a-half days

Former girlfriend of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, answered questions “about 100 different people” during one-and-a-half days of questioning in the federal courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida.

Her lawyer, David Oscar Markus confirmed that she answered “every single question”.

Maxwell was granted limited immunity to take part in the questioning, Sky News has confirmed.

Mr Markus said Maxwell “answered those questions honestly, truthfully, to the best of her ability” when she met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

He added: “She never invoked a privilege. She never refused to answer a question, so we’re very proud of her.”

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for luring young girls to massage rooms for Epstein to abuse.