24th Oct 2025

Netflix star and rapper Ghetts charged with fatal hit-and-run of 20-year-old

Nina McLaughlin

The star has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving

Netflix actor and rapper Ghetts has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a fatal crash in north-east London.

Ghetts, whose real name is Justin Clarke-Samuel, allegedly failed to stop after hitting a 20-year-old in Ilford on Saturday, 18 October, the Met Police said.

Clarke-Samuel, 41, appeared in Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, which was the same day the man died in hospital.

The indictment is expected to change from serious injury by dangerous driving to death by dangerous driving at the next hearing.

He was remanded in custody, and is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 27 October.

The rapper, who is from Woodford Green, is yet to publicly comment on the indictment.

As well as being a musician, the star appeared in the Netflix show Supacell.

He has appeared at Glastonbury last year, and won best male act at the Mobo Awards in 2021.

